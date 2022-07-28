2023 Mazda CX-5 Becomes Pricier, Adds New Exterior Color and Nothing Else

Mazda has bumped the price of its best-selling vehicle in the United States, the CX-5, for the 2023 model year. The compact crossover doesn’t feature any novelties, save for one little thing: the introduction of a new exterior color.
Dubbed the Rhodium White, it is an option born from the brand’s painting technology that follows the Machine Gray Metallic and Soul Red Crystal. The shade is said to have been inspired by “Japanese aesthetics finding beauty in simplicity” and to “accentuate the shadows on the surface of the vehicle complementing its sculpted body lines.”
But you’re probably here to learn about the pricing, which now starts at $26,700, excluding the $1,275 destination and handling ($1,320 in Alaska) and dealer fees. That is $800 more than the 2022 CX-5, which used to be offered from $25,900. The base CX-5 S gets standard 10.25-inch infotainment system, smartphone integration, keyless entry, climate control, reversing camera, dusk-sensing headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and a few other things.
The S Select kicks off at $28,500 and adds dual-zone climate control with rear vents, leatherette upholstery, advanced keyless entry, heated front seats with electric adjustment for the driver, improved audio, rear privacy windows, and auto-leveling headlights. Upgrading to the S Preferred trim level means paying a minimum of $29,590. This version adds power moonroof, power-adjustable front seats, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and black or silk beige leather upholstery.
For the S Carbon Edition, you are looking at $30,500. It sports 19-inch alloys in black metallic with matching front signature wing and side mirror caps, Polymetal Gray finish, black leather with red stitching or red leather, glossy black door trim, and instrument panel. The S Premium adds the drive mode selector, LED DRLs and taillights, adaptive lights up front, heated side mirrors, paddle shifters, and a 7-inch multi-info display from $32,400.
Carrying an MSRP of $35,500, the S Premium Plus has a full-color windscreen-projected active driving display, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, automatic power-folding mirrors, Bose audio, sat-radio with a 3-month trial, and power liftgate. The Turbo can be yours from $36,850, bringing sportier exterior accents, different leather interior, and wireless charging pad. Finally, the Turbo Signature starts at $39,650 and features all the bells and whistles that can be had on the CX-5, including a more advanced driving assistance package.
All but the Turbo versions pack a 187 hp and 186 lb-ft (252 Nm) of torque naturally aspirated 2.5-liter gasoline engine. The Turbos use a 2.5-liter unit, with forced induction, making 256 hp and 320 lb-ft (434 Nm).
