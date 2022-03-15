2023 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Spied Testing Three-Motor Electric Powertrain

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Maserati A6, the Italian automaker’s first road car and the first grand tourer from the House of the Trident. Its modern-day equivalent is the GranTurismo, which remains true to its predecessor’s hallmarks of elegance and high performance.
Spied testing in sub-zero weather, the camouflaged prototype in the photo gallery is due in 2023 with a three-motor electric powertrain. Maserati’s electric vehicles will bear the Folgore suffix, which is the Italian word for lightning. Reading between the lines, the Modena-based manufacturer is bringing together two of the most all-powerful gods of Roman mythology.
While the A6 represents the beginning of Maserati’s epic of road cars, the GranTurismo Folgore will open a new chapter for the Italian marque founded by the Maserati brothers in 1914 at number 1A on Via de’ Pepoli in Bologna. Don’t, however, dismiss the automaker’s love for internal combustion because the GranTurismo has also been spied on video making twin-turbo V6 noises. The most likely culprit would be a derivate of the Nettuno from the mid-engined MC20, a 3.0-liter mill that’s most likely paired with an automatic rather than the MC20 supercar’s dual-clutch transaxle.
Maserati has confirmed 2023 as the year of the market launch, but we’re still not certain if that means the 2023 or 2024 model year. The Italian automaker is notorious for underdelivering on its promises, but however much it would take, the U.S. will eventually get the four-seat coupe. Later on, the lineup will be joined by the GranCabrio four-seat convertible that’s expected with the same twin-turbo V6 and three-motor electric powertrains.
Many eons ago when Folgore wasn’t even a thing, Maserati teased its “first luxury EV coupe” in the guise of the ill-fated Alfieri concept. Back then, the company promised a top speed in excess of 300 kilometers per hour (186 miles per hour), full active torque vectoring, and active aero. Built on an aluminum spaceframe, the “Maserati of EVs” was also teased with a weight handicap of 175 kilos (386 pounds) compared to its ICE sibling.
