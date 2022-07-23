2023 Malibu Wakesetter 26 LSV Is Everything You Need for a Cruise Around the Islands

For those for whom a day of relaxation means spending quality time in the company of family or friends carried by the movement of the water, Malibu Boats expands its possibilities of choice with a completely new model: The Malibu Wakesetter 26 LSV, the biggest boat Malibu has ever made.
It's almost obvious that this boat was not designed to catch a bunch of kilograms of fish while wearing rubber boots, a hat, and an army vest, but to enjoy all the luxury it offers while sipping from your champagne. With a length of 26.5 feet (8,077 m), 18 friends can also sip from your champagne without worrying about running out of fuel since those 115 gallons (435.32 liters) of fuel will have your back. Other technical data to mention here is the fact that it weighs 7,000 pounds (3,175 kg) with 6,100 (2,767 kg) pounds of ballast provided.
That it is beautiful, we all see that, but what we don't see and must be described is the fact that it offers a series of "smart things," such as the all-new Max Pivot Table (which can be changed into a bench seat, a bed or a fully functioning table), the Power Wedge III (for the wake shape), the Surf Gate (switching the surf wave between left and right) and finally the Malibu Command Center (for quick wake setup).
For those who don't want to share their champagne with so many people, the Malibu Wakesetter 22 LSV version is just right. With a length of just under 22 feet, this compact Malibu is easy to maneuver and quite intimate. Although slightly smaller, it still benefits from the same "smart things" as the older sister, with an increased hull depth for a relaxed experience.
Both variants can be customized in three new vibrant exterior colors: Vivid Orange, Vivid Orange Metallic, and Volt Yellow, as well as two-toned flooring options. They also feature a whole new surround system, upgraded to meet the overall finesse.
On their official website, Malibu boasts that their prices have remained the same even for the new model, compared to the competition.
That it is beautiful, we all see that, but what we don't see and must be described is the fact that it offers a series of "smart things," such as the all-new Max Pivot Table (which can be changed into a bench seat, a bed or a fully functioning table), the Power Wedge III (for the wake shape), the Surf Gate (switching the surf wave between left and right) and finally the Malibu Command Center (for quick wake setup).
For those who don't want to share their champagne with so many people, the Malibu Wakesetter 22 LSV version is just right. With a length of just under 22 feet, this compact Malibu is easy to maneuver and quite intimate. Although slightly smaller, it still benefits from the same "smart things" as the older sister, with an increased hull depth for a relaxed experience.
Both variants can be customized in three new vibrant exterior colors: Vivid Orange, Vivid Orange Metallic, and Volt Yellow, as well as two-toned flooring options. They also feature a whole new surround system, upgraded to meet the overall finesse.
On their official website, Malibu boasts that their prices have remained the same even for the new model, compared to the competition.