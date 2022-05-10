2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Flaunts BMW V8 Muscle, EV Option Due 2024

Produced between 2013 and 2022, the second-generation Range Rover Sport has been replaced by a ground-up redesign based on the MLA-Flex platform. Introduced last year by the Range Rover, this architecture provides up to 35 percent higher torsional stiffness than the old RRS.
Off to a great start, the technical details only get better once you pop the hood. The powertrains list begins with P360 and P400 mild-hybrid turbo sixes from the Ingenium family, with P denoting petrol (oh, British English!) while the numbers refer to metric horsepower. Over in Europe, customers are offered three straight-six turbo diesels: D250, D300, and D350. Every single one is mild hybrid due to Euro 6 emission regulations.
The next level up is the P440e, with e standing for electric. Actually a plug-in hybrid, this option cranks out a combined 434 horsepower and 457 pound-feet (620 Nm) of torque. Land Rover estimates 71 miles (114 kilometers) of zero-emissions driving range on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure. The P510e, which packs 503 horsepower and 700 Nm (516 pound-feet), tops 70 miles or 113 kilometers. Be that as it may, Land Rover estimates 54 miles (88 kilometers) of real-world range.
Over in the United States of America, the all-electric driving range is more conservative at 48 miles or 77 kilometers. The pièce de resistance is a BMW-sourced V8, a twin-turbo mill that rocks 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet (750 Nm). This fellow is priced at $122,850 after the $1,350 destination charge while the P360 SE can be ordered for “just” $84,350.
Land Rover gladly mentions “pure-electric propulsion in 2024,” which is hardly surprising if you remember that Land Rover has previously confirmed a full-electric Range Rover. The first units of the all-new RRS are due to arrive at British dealers in September for the 2023 model year.
Pricing in the automaker’s home market starts at £79,125 or $97,460 at current exchange rates, representing a hike of £14,365 ($17,695) over the second generation. Information on the Sport’s trick suspension, luxurious interior, and off-road capability is available in the attached press release.
