2023 Land Rover Discovery Welcomes Metropolitan Edition, Commercial R-Dynamic

The Land Rover Discovery prepares to enter the 2023 model year with a special edition that represents the flagship of the lineup. Metropolitan is how the British automaker calls the gentle giant, which builds on the appeal of the R-Dynamic spec with enhanced styling and techy stuff.
It doesn’t look particularly special on the outside, right? That’s because of very bad Photoshop (as you can tell from the featured photo) and because Land Rover couldn’t make a case for anything other than 22-inch wheels with gray detailing, black calipers, silver accents for the front grille, and the Discovery script in silver. The inside flaunts titanium mesh detailing on the steering wheel and dashboard, which is baffling for a range-topping trim.
Priced in the United Kingdom at £73,250 on the road or $76,650 including destination charge in the United States of America, the Discovery Metropolitan is rocking four-zone climate control, three-row heated seats, a heated steering wheel, a head-up display, as well as a chiller compartment.
Have a wild guess what kind of powertrain is hiding under the clamshell-style hood. It’s not a V8, I’m afraid. Land Rover scrapped any plans for a V8-engined Discovery when they canceled the SVX two years ago. A 3.0-liter turbo straight-six motor with mild-hybrid assistance will have to make do with 355 ponies. Lower down the lineup, the standard engine is a 2.0-liter Ingenium four-pot with 296 horsepower and standard all-wheel drive.
In addition to the disappointing Metropolitan, the Discovery also welcomes the Commercial in Dynamic-R specification. Probably the most pointless Discovery on sale today, the luxed-up commercial utility vehicle is available in the United Kingdom with the D300 mild-hybrid turbo diesel for the princely sum of £52,460 plus VAT in the United Kingdom. That’s $71,883 at current exchange rates, and I can’t understand who in their right mind would put a deposit down on this fellow over a Ford Transit Custom or the big Transit.
Priced in the United Kingdom at £73,250 on the road or $76,650 including destination charge in the United States of America, the Discovery Metropolitan is rocking four-zone climate control, three-row heated seats, a heated steering wheel, a head-up display, as well as a chiller compartment.
Have a wild guess what kind of powertrain is hiding under the clamshell-style hood. It’s not a V8, I’m afraid. Land Rover scrapped any plans for a V8-engined Discovery when they canceled the SVX two years ago. A 3.0-liter turbo straight-six motor with mild-hybrid assistance will have to make do with 355 ponies. Lower down the lineup, the standard engine is a 2.0-liter Ingenium four-pot with 296 horsepower and standard all-wheel drive.
In addition to the disappointing Metropolitan, the Discovery also welcomes the Commercial in Dynamic-R specification. Probably the most pointless Discovery on sale today, the luxed-up commercial utility vehicle is available in the United Kingdom with the D300 mild-hybrid turbo diesel for the princely sum of £52,460 plus VAT in the United Kingdom. That’s $71,883 at current exchange rates, and I can’t understand who in their right mind would put a deposit down on this fellow over a Ford Transit Custom or the big Transit.