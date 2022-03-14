2023 Land Rover Defender 130 Caught Stretching Its Legs, Might Have Seating for Eight

Even though it doesn’t feature a body-on-frame construction anymore, the new generation Land Rover Defender is still a proper off-roader. Customers have two body styles to choose from, the three-door Defender 90 and five-door Defender 110, and the latter can be had with extra seating in the trunk area.
Anyone who has sat back there knows that it’s not suitable for long journeys, and the British automaker is well aware of this, hence the prepping of the 130. The third member of the family has already been snapped in the open a few times, and we have even seen patent images of it, depicting the obvious changes.
More recently, the 2023 Defender 130 has returned to the limelight, with our spy photographers spotting a prototype testing in the cold. It was still dressed in the trippy camouflage, but you don’t need to be a connoisseur to see what’s new. It has more inches between the axles, which will translate into more space for those seated in the second row, and a longer rear overhang, complete with bigger windows, where it will accommodate extra seats.
It has been reported that the upcoming Defender 130 will have seating for up to eight occupants, on three rows. Expect additional air vents, lighting, and probably USB ports for those sitting at the rear, as well as more limited off-roading credentials due to the longer body and quite chunky rear overhang.
The powertrain family will likely be shared with the rest of the Defender models, so it should feature a 2.0-liter turbo-four, a 3.0-liter hybridized straight-six, and probably the supercharged V8 too. As far as the unveiling date goes, we might see it sometime this summer, launching shortly after. It will probably arrive in North America for the 2023 model year, being pricier than the current Defender 110, which has an MSRP of $51,700.
