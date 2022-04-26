2023 KTM Enduro Range Revealed as Visual Trip Back in Time

We’re not entirely sure how this happened, but over the years, the term enduro has somehow become synonymous, in the world of motorcycles at least, with Austrian company KTM. And these guys seem to keep up the pressure on the segment, releasing this week the updated range of motorcycles for the 2023 model year.
Just like until now, we’ll get both 2-stroke and 4-stroke motorcycles, each offering something unique to their riders, depending on need. In the case of the 2-stroke range, 2023 continues to include the entry-level 150 EXC, which still offers the company’s Transfer Port Injection (TPI) technology, meant to bring lower emission levels and better fuel consumption.
On the 4-stroke front, we’ll continue to have the 250 EXC-F, 350 EXC-F, 450 EXC-F, and 500 EXC-F, all with “engines engineered to deliver massive torque down low with class-leading power delivery at higher RPMs.”
Regardless of the bike chosen, all are offered with fully adjustable WP XPLOR suspension, progressive damping at the rear, and orange-coated Chromoly steel frame.
Talking about hues, for the refreshed enduro range KTM chose to go back in time, at least visually, to the era of the 1990s enduro models. It does this using a new graphic design, with white, purple and orange color schemes that are supposed to be reminiscent of the motorcycles of thirty years ago.
Backing the launch of the 2023 enduro range is, says KTM, “the availability of support and parts needed to compete at the highest level,“ but also the option of going for dedicated KTM PowerWear and KTM PowerParts hardware.
The enduro models should become available at dealers starting next month. Pricing was not announced, as it, of course, varies depending on market. The full details on the 2023 KTM range of enduro machines can be accessed at this link.
On the 4-stroke front, we’ll continue to have the 250 EXC-F, 350 EXC-F, 450 EXC-F, and 500 EXC-F, all with “engines engineered to deliver massive torque down low with class-leading power delivery at higher RPMs.”
Regardless of the bike chosen, all are offered with fully adjustable WP XPLOR suspension, progressive damping at the rear, and orange-coated Chromoly steel frame.
Talking about hues, for the refreshed enduro range KTM chose to go back in time, at least visually, to the era of the 1990s enduro models. It does this using a new graphic design, with white, purple and orange color schemes that are supposed to be reminiscent of the motorcycles of thirty years ago.
Backing the launch of the 2023 enduro range is, says KTM, “the availability of support and parts needed to compete at the highest level,“ but also the option of going for dedicated KTM PowerWear and KTM PowerParts hardware.
The enduro models should become available at dealers starting next month. Pricing was not announced, as it, of course, varies depending on market. The full details on the 2023 KTM range of enduro machines can be accessed at this link.