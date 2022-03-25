2023 Koenigsegg Gemera Hits the "Used" Car Market in the U.S., and It's Not a Build Slot

Having been unveiled at the brand’s stand at the canceled Geneva Motor Show in 2020, the Koenigsegg Gemera has blown two candles off its birthday cake earlier this month.
Production has yet to kick off, with Christian von Koenigsegg announcing last year that deliveries would commence in 2023, so how is this car dealer in the possession of one?
Advertised by McLaren Charlotte in North Carolina on its official website, this is no build slot, but VIN #001, as per the listing. It has a grey exterior on top of a yellow cabin, zero miles under its belt, and it is a “used” example, the dealer claims in the ad.
So, what type of sorcery is involved here? None, probably, because in all likelihood, we are looking at a pre-production prototype, the one that Koenigsegg took to all parts of the world in order to promote the Gemera. Hopefully, it’s a fully-working machine, though since we wouldn’t bet our bottom dollar on it, we would recommend getting in touch with the dealer to find out what you’re dealing with, assuming that you want to purchase it.
The asking price is available upon request, and quite possibly, it’s a seven-digit affair, considering that the Koenigsegg Gemera costs a minimum of $1.7 million in the U.S. of A. The four-seater hypercar combines a twin-turbo 2.0-liter three-cylinder engine, making 600 hp and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque, backed up by three electric motors. The powertrain develops a combined 1,700 hp and 2,581 lb-ft (3,500 Nm), rocketing this Swedish exotic to 62 mph (100 kph) in a targeted 1.9 seconds, which will make it one of the fastest vehicles on the planet. Production will be capped at 300 units, so you’d better reserve that build slot if you want it and can afford it.
Advertised by McLaren Charlotte in North Carolina on its official website, this is no build slot, but VIN #001, as per the listing. It has a grey exterior on top of a yellow cabin, zero miles under its belt, and it is a “used” example, the dealer claims in the ad.
So, what type of sorcery is involved here? None, probably, because in all likelihood, we are looking at a pre-production prototype, the one that Koenigsegg took to all parts of the world in order to promote the Gemera. Hopefully, it’s a fully-working machine, though since we wouldn’t bet our bottom dollar on it, we would recommend getting in touch with the dealer to find out what you’re dealing with, assuming that you want to purchase it.
The asking price is available upon request, and quite possibly, it’s a seven-digit affair, considering that the Koenigsegg Gemera costs a minimum of $1.7 million in the U.S. of A. The four-seater hypercar combines a twin-turbo 2.0-liter three-cylinder engine, making 600 hp and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque, backed up by three electric motors. The powertrain develops a combined 1,700 hp and 2,581 lb-ft (3,500 Nm), rocketing this Swedish exotic to 62 mph (100 kph) in a targeted 1.9 seconds, which will make it one of the fastest vehicles on the planet. Production will be capped at 300 units, so you’d better reserve that build slot if you want it and can afford it.