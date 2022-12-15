2023 Kia Stonic Quantum Edition Is All About Saving Money While Spending Money

Kia has expanded the Stonic family in the United Kingdom with the introduction of the Quantum special edition. It features additional touches inside and out over the rest of the range, and was “designed to offer maximum value to customers,” the Korean automaker says.
Slotting between the GT-Line and the 3 in the Kia Stonic lineup, the new Quantum Edition can be easily recognized thanks to the dual-tone look that mixes Storm Gray for the lower parts of the body, with Yellow for the roof. It also has front fog lamps, bi-function projection lights, LED rear combination lights, rear privacy windows, and 17-inch alloys.
Opening the door will reveal the new black cloth and gray faux leather seat upholstery. Additional yellow accents can be seen here, next to a very decent selection of comfort and technology features. Kia says that the new Stonic Quantum has a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, smart key with engine start/stop, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reversing camera, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Rain-sensing front wipers are included too, next to a selection of driving assistance gizmos. The latter includes stuff such as the lane keeping assist, forward collision-avoidance assist (city, pedestrian, and cyclist), driver attention warning, high-beam assist, hill-start assist control, manual speed limit assist, and electronic stability control with vehicle stability management.
Power is supplied by a single engine, the 1.0-liter turbocharged gasoline, which develops 100 ps (99 hp / 74 kW), and works in concert with a six-speed manual transmission, and front-wheel drive. Order books are already open for the new Kia Stonic Quantum at the brand’s official dealers in the United Kingdom, and pricing starts at €21,600 (equal to $26,747) on the road, the same as the GT-Line. The car manufacturer says that deliveries are expected to kick off in the first quarter of next year.
