2023 Kia Stonic Quantum Edition Is All About Saving Money While Spending Money

Slotting between the GT-Line and the 3 in the Kia Stonic lineup, the new Quantum Edition can be easily recognized thanks to the dual-tone look that mixes Storm Gray for the lower parts of the body, with Yellow for the roof. It also has front fog lamps, bi-function projection lights, LED rear combination lights, rear privacy windows, and 17-inch alloys.Opening the door will reveal the new black cloth and gray faux leather seat upholstery. Additional yellow accents can be seen here, next to a very decent selection of comfort and technology features. Kia says that the new Stonic Quantum has a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, smart key with engine start/stop, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reversing camera, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.Rain-sensing front wipers are included too, next to a selection of driving assistance gizmos. The latter includes stuff such as the lane keeping assist, forward collision-avoidance assist (city, pedestrian, and cyclist), driver attention warning, high-beam assist, hill-start assist control, manual speed limit assist, and electronic stability control with vehicle stability management.Power is supplied by a single engine, the 1.0-liter turbocharged gasoline, which develops 100 ps (99 hp / 74), and works in concert with a six-speed manual transmission, and front-wheel drive. Order books are already open for the new Kia Stonic Quantum at the brand’s official dealers in the United Kingdom, and pricing starts at €21,600 (equal to $26,747) on the road, the same as the GT-Line. The car manufacturer says that deliveries are expected to kick off in the first quarter of next year.