2023 Kia Stinger GT Tries to Virtually Drift Its Way Into an All-New Generation

On the edge of the EV precipice as it undergoes its major reinvention, Kia is one of those sprawling automakers that doesn’t care about the state of the automotive world as it continues to thrive. But, eventually, it will have to cut on the clutter.
Taking a look at the current model lineup of Kia, there’s an incredible array of SUVs, as well as lots of hatchbacks and sedans/liftbacks. Sure, there are also a few station wagons and a lonely MPV, but those are just niche opportunities. Notice how they have a lot of offerings in shrinking model segments, such as the sedan area?
Well, that’s probably immensely sad news for the Kia fans that have fallen in love with the Stinger since its arrival back in 2017. According to the rumor mill, the sporty-looking liftback that solidified the South Korean automaker’s exit out of the boring area may bow out next year.
And only the head honchos with pristine corner offices may or may not know if there will be a successor. But with the current state of global automotive affairs, it might be a lost cause to imagine that a second-generation has many chances to become real.
Well, it could at least become virtually possible. And, according to Hamid Davoodi, the pixel master behind the hdm.design account on social media, the continuation won’t stray too far from the original.
But, at least, it’s going to be just as ready for some quick sideways fun, exactly like its predecessor. Of course, that could be an illusion triggered by the fact that our virtual artist’s creation was based on the current design. And the CGI expert wanted to blast our imagination with something cool.
On the other hand, unfortunately, the transformation into an all-new generation isn’t a major one. And, by the looks of it, the digital automotive tuner only played with the styling of the front end, leaving the side and even the wheels completely untouched.
