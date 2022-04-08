2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid U.S. Pricing Announced, Offers "Superb Performance" Company Says

After it entered production at the West Point factory, in Georgia, two months ago, the new-gen Kia Sportage family has expanded to include the hybrid (HEV) model in the United States.
Simply dubbed the 2023 Kia Sportage HEV, it will start arriving at dealers across the nation soon, part of the brand’s electrification strategy that includes other hybrid and plug-in hybrid models, and the battery-electric EV6.
Offered in three trim levels, dubbed the LX, EX, and SX-Prestige, the Sportage Hybrid carries an MSRP of $27,290, before the $1,215 destination charge, and dealer fees. The base model is front-wheel drive, yet an all-wheel drive system is available for an extra $1,800. The mid-spec and top-of-the-line flavors come strictly with AWD, starting at $30,990 and $36,190 respectively.
Representing the first electrified version of the Sportage available in the United States, it offers “super performance,” Kia says, with a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine, assisted by a 44-kW (59 hp / 60 ps) electric motor, for a total output of 227 hp (230 ps / 169 kW), directed to the front wheels, or the active all-wheel drive system, depending on the configuration. The Sportage Hybrid has a targeted 39 mpg (6 l/100 km), and with the battery fully charged, the Korean automaker expects it to travel for over 500 miles (800+ km).
At the time of writing, Kia had yet to detail each and every trim level, highlighting the obvious gear only, such as the dual panoramic screens inside that make up an almost 25-inch unit, with the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other highlights include the leather upholstery, piano black accents, electrically adjustable front seats, automatic climate control, and panoramic sunroof.
With the first units of the electrified crossover set to arrive at dealers across the country this spring, details surrounding the equipment levels will likely be announced in due course.
