2023 Jeep Wrangler Getting Two New Exterior Color Options

Earl, a color that was first shown on the Jeep Gladiator Farout concept in 2020, is coming to the Wrangler in 2023. The palette is also welcoming Reign, which brings purple back to the Wrangler for a very limited time.
Earl can be described as gray with hints of aquamarine, a shade that’s called this way after a variety of beryl. This relatively inexpensive gemstone takes its name from the Latin words aqua (as in water) and marina (of the sea).
Reign is a reference to the Latin world as well. The connection isn’t etymological. Purple was a designator of status in ancient Rome, the color of royalty. Purple was hideously expensive because it came from marine snails that were boiled for days in giant vats. Purple dye was hideously expensive until a British chemist, Sir William Henry Perkin, accidentally discovered how to produce this lovely color synthetically from aniline back in 1856.
“We received a lot of positive feedback on Earl when it debuted on the Gladiator Farout concept,” said Jim Morrison, the big kahuna of Jeep in North America. “These colors draw a huge enthusiast following because they’re exciting, authentic, and stand out, much like the Jeep community.”
Earl carries a suggested retail price of $395, and it’s going to be offered for the entirety of the 2023 model year. As for the purple option, Reign costs $495, and orders can be placed from this moment through October 2022.
Earl and Reign are joined by nine other hues for the 2023 model year. The list starts with Firecracker Red, Bright White, Granite Crystal, and Black. The remainder includes High Velocity, Sarge Green, Hydro Blue, Silver Zynith, and Sting Gray. 2023 Jeep Wrangler novelties don’t end here, though.
Mere days ago, Jeep revealed Freedom versions of the Wrangler and Gladiator pickup truck. This package is available on the Sport S at $3,295 over the suggested retail price of the Wrangler and Gladiator Sport S.
