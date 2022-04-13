2023 Jeep Compass Coming With New Powertrains, 1.3L Turbo Seems Plausible

During a recent interview, Jeep head Jim Morrison let it slip that some powertrain upgrades are in the offing for the Compass. Facelifted for the 2022 model year, the compact utility vehicle sure needs a better engine.
Currently available only with the 2.4-liter Tigershark four-cylinder lump in conjunction with a six-speed automatic or nine-speed automatic, the crossover boasts 180 horsepower and 174 pound-feet (236 Nm).
The Jeep Renegade, by comparison, has dropped the 2.4-liter engine for the 2022 model year. The 1.3-liter GSE is standard across the board with 177 ponies and 210 pound-feet (285 Nm) developed earlier in the rev range.
Autoblog.com believes the four-cylinder turbo is the most obvious candidate for the Compass. More frugal than the Tigershark, this lump is also available as a plug-in hybrid in the Renegade and Compass for the European market. The Alfa Romeo Tonale can also be had as a PHEV.
The brand’s first electric utility vehicle will be presented next year. According to chief executive officer Christian Meunier, the 4x4 specialist also intends to have a full-electric vehicle in every segment by 2025.
It’s a very ambitious target, no doubt about it. Even though Jeep has previously failed to keep its promises, now it’s different. For starters, the peeps at Groupe PSA are much obliged to support Jeep with EV know-how and a truckload of money. Secondly, both CAFE and Euro standards are more draconic than ever before. If the Stellantis group doesn’t adapt in a timely fashion, huge fines will be issued, eating into their R&D coffer.
At the present moment, the only electrified Jeeps in the United States are the Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe. Both of them feature a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine dubbed Hurricane, two electric motors, and a 17.3-kWh battery. Those motors come in the guise of a motor generator up front and a motor generator mounted at the front of the eight-speed transmission's case. Only the latter provides zero-emission propulsion.
