2023 Hyundai Tucson Becomes Smarter and Pricier Down Under

Hyundai has announced the pricing and specifications for the 2023 Tucson in Australia, which now features additional gizmos on the two upper variants, named the Elite and Highlander, part of the Bluelink connected car services.
Accompanied by a five-year subscription that is transferable, the Hyundai Bluelink comprises stuff such as the automatic collision notification, connected routing, server-based voice recognition, valet mode, weather, calendar sync, destination send-to-car, last-mile navigation, remote services, remote vehicle check, vehicle health report, find my car, and cloud back-ups.
With the introduction of the Bluelink, the Elite and Highlander versions of the 2023 Tucson have become AU$500 (US$349) more expensive over the 2022 models, and they can be had from AU$39,900 (US$27,829) and AU$46,900 (US$32,712) respectively with the base 2.0-liter MPi engine, six-speed automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive.
Models packing the 1.6 T-GDi AWD seven-speed DCT kick off at AU$43,900 (US$29,999) and AU$50,900 (US$35,502) respectively, and with the 2.0 CRDi AWD eight-speed auto diesel, they’re offered from AU$45,900 (US$32,014) and AU$52,900 (US$36,897) respectively. The base model is limited to the most humble drivetrain, and starts at AU$34,900 (US$24,342).
In terms of equipment, you are looking at 17-inch alloys, dusk-sensing headlamps, LED DRLs, heated and power-folding side mirrors, keyless entry, 4.2-inch instrument cluster display, 8-speed infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multi Bluetooth, six-speaker audio, wireless charging pad, air conditioning, and a host of driving assistance gear in the entry-level variant.
The Elite adds stuff such as the 18-inch alloys, paddle shifters and drive mode selector on all drivetrains save for the base one, LED courtesy lights in the front door handles, rain-sensing wipers, rear privacy windows, smart key with push-button start, remote start, 10.25-inch infotainment system with sat-nav, leather upholstery on the seats, power driver’s seat, heated front seats, and dual-zone climate control among others.
Choosing the Highlander will get you 19-inch alloys, dark chrome exterior trim, silver skid plates, LED exterior lighting, panoramic glass roof, electric tailgate, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, Bose premium audio, electro-chromatic rearview mirror, driver’s seat with memory function, power passenger’s seat, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, and more safety systems.
All versions of the 2023 Hyundai Tucson can be had with the N Line option pack. Priced at AU$4,000 (US$2,790) for the base model, AU$2,500 (US$1,744) for the Elite, and AU$1,500 (US$1,046) for the Highlander, the bundle brings dedicated N Line alloys, N Line exclusive styling, dark chrome grille, body-colored cladding, silver skid plates, glossy black window surrounds, dual exhaust tips, LED head- and taillights, leather and suede trim on the inside, N Line steering wheel, N Line gear knob on the 2.0 MPi, black cloth headlining, alloy pedals, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and N line badging. Getting the metallic/mica paint is an AU$595 (US$415) affair across the range.
