2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Shows Toned-Down Prophecy Concept Styling Cues

A streamlined three-box that aims to steal lots of prospective customers from Tesla, the Ioniq 6 has been spied once again. This particular example is rocking an updated rear bumper with vertical fog and reverse lights.
The best dynamic photos of the Ioniq 6 thus far, these pics also reveal how much of a difference there is between the series-production model and the Prophecy Concept from March 2020. Hyundai wanted to display the Prophecy in the flesh at the Geneva Motor Show, but as you already know, it didn’t pan out because of the health crisis brought by that irksome virus.
Fitted with pixel-style LED headlights and taillights, the black-finished prototype also dons premium-looking wheels featuring a rather generic design. It’s borderline impossible to tell what kind of tires we’re dealing with, but on the other hand, look forward to low-resistance shoes. An earlier prototype of the Ioniq 6, filmed by Bjørn Nyland in Lapland in February, was rocking 225/55 R18 winter boots from Michelin. By comparison, the rear-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3 Standard Range flaunts 235/45 R18 tires.
Based on the little hump on the decklid, we may not be dealing with a traditional four-door sedan but a five-door liftback. Mercedes-Benz also uses this practical body configuration for the full-size EQS, yet the mid-size EQE is a four-door affair. In any case, fret not because there will be trunk.
To be revealed sometime in the summer according to design boss SangYup Lee, the Ioniq 6 was pushed back to allow the rear bumper to be restyled, the body to be lengthened, and the battery to be upsized to 77.4 kWh as opposed to 72.6 kWh for the Ioniq 5 Long Range. Just like the crosshatch, the three-box sibling is based on the E-GMP skateboard vehicle platform.
This architecture is currently shared with the Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60. Later on, we’ll also get the Hyundai Ioniq 7 and Kia EV9 large crossovers.
