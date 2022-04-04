autoevolution
2023 Honda HR-V U.S. Version Debuts With Civic Platform, Rivals Toyota Corolla Cross

4 Apr 2022, 15:01 UTC ·
Different from the HR-V sold globally, the HR-V for the U.S. market is based on the 11th-generation Civic. Larger than its predecessor, this fellow has grown in size to properly take on the Toyota Corolla Cross.
Gifted with a bold grille up front, a long hood, and a sleek roofline that ends with a liftgate-mounted rear spoiler, the HR-V launches in the summer for the 2023 model year. That’s why Honda didn’t share any technical specifications rather than “a more responsive engine and a new independent rear suspension.” What kind of powertrain? Well, we can only speculate…

Priced from $22,195 excluding taxes, the Corolla Cross is available with front- or all-wheel drive, a continuously variable transmission, and a 2.0-liter engine that cranks out 169 horsepower at 6,600 revolutions per minute and 151 pound-feet (205 Nm) at 4,400 rpm. The outgoing HR-V comes with a 1.8L that flaunts 141 ponies at 6,500 rpm and 127 pound-feet (174 Nm) at 4,300 rpm. As for the Civic, make that 158 hp and 138 lb-ft (187 Nm) for the base 2.0L and 180 hp and 177 lb-ft (240 Nm) for the 1.5L turbo mill.

The 2.0L is more responsive than the 1.8L, but on the other hand, the 1.5L is properly responsive as well. In any case, even the 2.0L in the Civic would be a tremendous upgrade over the current generation’s anemic powertrain. Of course, a continuously variable transmission should be standard issue.

"By gaining aspirational qualities beyond its segment, the all-new 2023 Honda HR-V will welcome a new generation of customers to Honda and grow in importance as a gateway to the Honda brand," said Michael Kistemaker, assistant vice president of Automobile Sales of American Honda Motor. "This new HR-V will advance its position as the segment leader with young buyers, first-time buyers, and multicultural customers," signed off the executive.

Editor's note: Global version also pictured in the gallery.

