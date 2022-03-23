2023 Honda HR-V Shows More Skin Before April 4th Debut

Known as the Vezel in Japan, the HR-V was redesigned from the ground up in Europe last year. Offered exclusively with a clever hybrid powertrain in this part of the world, the subcompact utility vehicle will be joined by a slightly different HR-V in North America in late 2022 for model year 2023.
Scheduled to premiere on April 4th, the U.S. variant “will offer all-new styling inside and out, more standard features than ever, and the versatility to take you from the vet to the valet.” Rather pretentious for a mass-market brand, likely because this redesign replaces the Fit subcompact hatchback.
Pictured with smoother lines for the taillamps, the 2023 model year HR-V also incorporates a revised bumper that moves the reflectors a bit higher. The Japanese automaker has also raked the rear pillars more for more visual drama, which is always welcome in this growingly competitive segment.
Probably based on the Fit’s platform or a Fit-Civic mélange, the HR-V for the U.S. market hasn’t been detailed from a technical standpoint. In any case, prospective customers expect Honda to ditch the underpowered 1.8L of the current generation for a slightly pokier engine. The 2.0L from the Civic wouldn’t be a bad choice although the 1.5L turbo would be better.
There is hearsay of a hybrid powertrain as well, yet we’re not certain how that’s going to pan out. A standard-issue hybrid would be interesting, no doubt. On the other hand, the CR-V is offered with an optional hybrid powertrain whereas the CR-V for Europe comes standard with e:HEV.
Speaking of which, the HR-V e:HEV is a two-motor hybrid affair that includes a 1.5L four-cylinder gasoline mill. The total system output is rated at 131 ps (129 horsepower) and 253 Nm (186 pound-feet) of torque.
The Atkinson-cycle lump and two electric motors are joined by a lithium-ion battery and a fixed-gear transmission coupled to a power control unit. The HR-V e:HEV drinks 5.4 liters per 100 kilometers (43.5 mpg) on the combined cycle and emits 122 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer.
Pictured with smoother lines for the taillamps, the 2023 model year HR-V also incorporates a revised bumper that moves the reflectors a bit higher. The Japanese automaker has also raked the rear pillars more for more visual drama, which is always welcome in this growingly competitive segment.
Probably based on the Fit’s platform or a Fit-Civic mélange, the HR-V for the U.S. market hasn’t been detailed from a technical standpoint. In any case, prospective customers expect Honda to ditch the underpowered 1.8L of the current generation for a slightly pokier engine. The 2.0L from the Civic wouldn’t be a bad choice although the 1.5L turbo would be better.
There is hearsay of a hybrid powertrain as well, yet we’re not certain how that’s going to pan out. A standard-issue hybrid would be interesting, no doubt. On the other hand, the CR-V is offered with an optional hybrid powertrain whereas the CR-V for Europe comes standard with e:HEV.
Speaking of which, the HR-V e:HEV is a two-motor hybrid affair that includes a 1.5L four-cylinder gasoline mill. The total system output is rated at 131 ps (129 horsepower) and 253 Nm (186 pound-feet) of torque.
The Atkinson-cycle lump and two electric motors are joined by a lithium-ion battery and a fixed-gear transmission coupled to a power control unit. The HR-V e:HEV drinks 5.4 liters per 100 kilometers (43.5 mpg) on the combined cycle and emits 122 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer.
Can a taillight be a work of art ???? ???? ???? ? 4.4.22 #HondaHRV pic.twitter.com/w1IJHxslz6— Honda (@Honda) March 23, 2022