2023 Honda HR-V New Engine, EPA Fuel Economy Confirmed, Customers Won't Be Happy

In April, Honda introduced the 2023 HR-V to the U.S. public but kept many details to itself. We still don’t have any interior pictures or technical data for the new crossover. However, the similarities with the Civic compact might give us a clue. Well, thanks to EPA, we now know a little bit more, at least about the new engine and its lackluster fuel economy.
We first confirmed in April that the 2023 Honda HR-V would come with the naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine of the Civic. This and the fact that a CVT transmission will be the only option were revealed by the California Air Resources Board documents. As for the AWD transmission, this would be offered as an option to the most demanding customers. The promise of a more powerful engine should’ve excited the prospective HR-V buyers, but new info coming from EPA suggests this comes with hidden costs.
The 2023 Honda HR-V got listed on EPA’s website, revealing the EPA fuel economy figures for the new engine. This is, not surprisingly, a little thirstier than the outgoing 1.8-liter engine of the 2022 HR-V. The new HR-V is bigger and probably heavier, so a more powerful engine is poised to dry a gas tank faster. But there is also a nasty surprise hidden in plain sight.
According to the EPA, the 2023 HR-V with front-wheel drive is rated at 26/32/28 mpg (for city/highway/combined), while the AWD version is rated at 25/30/27 mpg. These mark a decrease in fuel efficiency compared to last year’s model. The FWD 2022 model was rated 28/34/30, while the AWD variant got 27/31/29 ratings when fitted to a CVT transmission.
The reduction in fuel economy makes the new HR-V less efficient than its bigger brother, the CR-V. The compact SUV offers better figures across the board for front- and all-wheel-drive models than the new HR-V. The CR-V is powered by a more powerful 1.5-liter turbocharged engine (187 horsepower) and still delivers 27/32/29 mpg in the AWD guise. A new generation of the CR-V is just about to make its debut on the market, so these figures might change soon, but still.
We don’t know other technical data for the 2.0-liter engine of the 2023 HR-V. Still, given the similarities with the Civic, we can take an educated guess. The compact sedan’s engine delivers 159 horsepower, and we expect the HR-V to offer a similar figure. This is a step below the Toyota Corolla Cross (2.0 liter/169 hp), which also comes with better fuel economy than the HR-V.
The 2023 Honda HR-V got listed on EPA’s website, revealing the EPA fuel economy figures for the new engine. This is, not surprisingly, a little thirstier than the outgoing 1.8-liter engine of the 2022 HR-V. The new HR-V is bigger and probably heavier, so a more powerful engine is poised to dry a gas tank faster. But there is also a nasty surprise hidden in plain sight.
According to the EPA, the 2023 HR-V with front-wheel drive is rated at 26/32/28 mpg (for city/highway/combined), while the AWD version is rated at 25/30/27 mpg. These mark a decrease in fuel efficiency compared to last year’s model. The FWD 2022 model was rated 28/34/30, while the AWD variant got 27/31/29 ratings when fitted to a CVT transmission.
The reduction in fuel economy makes the new HR-V less efficient than its bigger brother, the CR-V. The compact SUV offers better figures across the board for front- and all-wheel-drive models than the new HR-V. The CR-V is powered by a more powerful 1.5-liter turbocharged engine (187 horsepower) and still delivers 27/32/29 mpg in the AWD guise. A new generation of the CR-V is just about to make its debut on the market, so these figures might change soon, but still.
We don’t know other technical data for the 2.0-liter engine of the 2023 HR-V. Still, given the similarities with the Civic, we can take an educated guess. The compact sedan’s engine delivers 159 horsepower, and we expect the HR-V to offer a similar figure. This is a step below the Toyota Corolla Cross (2.0 liter/169 hp), which also comes with better fuel economy than the HR-V.