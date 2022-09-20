2023 Honda CR-V Rides Like a German, Looks as Good as Mazda CX-5, YouTube Duo Says

If there’s a vehicle that perfectly tells the migration from family sedans to compact SUVs/Crossovers, it has to be the Honda CR-V. It’s the automaker’s best-selling car after all, beating the famous Civic among other top brands in its class. The 2023 Honda CR-V offers more than good gas mileage, comfortable seats, or extra cargo space. It comes with a refreshed design, a practical cabin, and a selection of efficient powertrains.
Jakub and Yuri of TheStraightPipes YouTube channel got the chance to take the 2023 Honda CR-V EX-L on the road and give a candid review. Naturally, we were compelled to write about their experience.
“This is really good looking though like if you buy one of these, I think you’ll be very satisfied to see it in your driveway every day,” Jakub commented about the new CR-V looks.
Japanese automakers have mastered the art of making bestsellers, the type of vehicles they make fit the bill naturally. It revolves around three key ingredients. Practicality, fuel efficiency, and reliability – the 2023 Honda CR-V is designed around these characteristics.
Getting those three characteristics right doesn’t always mean a direct ticket to the top of the segment. It’s essential to remember that the compact SUV/Crossover segment is the most hotly contested car market in the world today. Mazda and Toyota offer equally impressive models, including the CX-5 Mazda and the Toyota Rav4.
To keep its competitors at bay, the 2023 CR-V comes with a new attractive interior complete with modern tech, a grander exterior, and various fuel-efficient powertrains.
Jakub feels the new CR-V looks better than the VW Taos Compact SUV, beats the Toyota Rav 4 when it comes to ride feel but ties with the Mazda CX-5 in design.
The 2023 Honda CR-V EX-L comes with a turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder engine good for 190 hp (193 ps) and 179 lb-ft (243 Nm) of torque. The powertrain is paired to a CVT transmission that channels the power to either a front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive platform. This trim starts at $ 32,749.
You also get a ton of safety features, including blind spot monitoring, rear-cross traffic alert, adaptive radar cruise, and lane keeping. Honda Sensing comes standard in all trims with Traffic Jam Assist.
“I chose my personal SUV not to have that stuff because it is like, I don’t need it, not everyone needs it, but I think it is very nice if you do a lot of cruising on the highway,” Yuri said about the added driver assist features on the new CR-V.
