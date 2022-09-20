autoevolution
2023 Honda CR-V Rides Like a German, Looks as Good as Mazda CX-5, YouTube Duo Says

20 Sep 2022, 08:20 UTC ·
If there’s a vehicle that perfectly tells the migration from family sedans to compact SUVs/Crossovers, it has to be the Honda CR-V. It’s the automaker’s best-selling car after all, beating the famous Civic among other top brands in its class. The 2023 Honda CR-V offers more than good gas mileage, comfortable seats, or extra cargo space. It comes with a refreshed design, a practical cabin, and a selection of efficient powertrains.
Jakub and Yuri of TheStraightPipes YouTube channel got the chance to take the 2023 Honda CR-V EX-L on the road and give a candid review. Naturally, we were compelled to write about their experience.

This is really good looking though like if you buy one of these, I think you’ll be very satisfied to see it in your driveway every day,” Jakub commented about the new CR-V looks.

Japanese automakers have mastered the art of making bestsellers, the type of vehicles they make fit the bill naturally. It revolves around three key ingredients. Practicality, fuel efficiency, and reliability – the 2023 Honda CR-V is designed around these characteristics.

Getting those three characteristics right doesn’t always mean a direct ticket to the top of the segment. It’s essential to remember that the compact SUV/Crossover segment is the most hotly contested car market in the world today. Mazda and Toyota offer equally impressive models, including the CX-5 Mazda and the Toyota Rav4.

To keep its competitors at bay, the 2023 CR-V comes with a new attractive interior complete with modern tech, a grander exterior, and various fuel-efficient powertrains.

Jakub feels the new CR-V looks better than the VW Taos Compact SUV, beats the Toyota Rav 4  when it comes to ride feel but ties with the Mazda CX-5 in design.

The 2023 Honda CR-V EX-L comes with a turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder engine good for 190 hp (193 ps) and 179 lb-ft (243 Nm) of torque. The powertrain is paired to a CVT transmission that channels the power to either a front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive platform. This trim starts at $ 32,749.

You also get a ton of safety features, including blind spot monitoring, rear-cross traffic alert, adaptive radar cruise, and lane keeping. Honda Sensing comes standard in all trims with Traffic Jam Assist.

I chose my personal SUV not to have that stuff because it is like, I don’t need it, not everyone needs it, but I think it is very nice if you do a lot of cruising on the highway,” Yuri said about the added driver assist features on the new CR-V.

Honda 2023 Honda CR-V compact suv crossover toyota rav4 Mazda CX-5 SUV
 
 
 
 
 

