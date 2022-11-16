2023 Honda CR-V Earns Top Safety Pick+ Award

Previously a subcompact with Fit underpinnings, the Honda HR-V is all grown up for the 2023 model year. Now based on the Civic, the crossover is TSP+ material in the eyes of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
Similar to the 2023 Acura Integra, the HR-V passed all crashworthiness evaluations with flying colors. The IIHS used crashworthiness data from the Japanese automaker for these evaluations, namely the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side-impact, and updated side-impact evaluation. The latter is of utmost importance due to how different it is from the original evaluation.
Similar to the original test, the new one represents a crash that occurs when two crossing vehicles collide in an intersection. The primary difference is the heavier barrier that hits the vehicle at a higher speed. The numbers you’re looking for are 4,200 pounds compared to 3,300 (1,905 and 1,497 kilograms) and 37 instead of 37 miles per hour (60 and 50 kilometers per hour).
Taken together, these changes mean the side-impact crash produces a whopping 82 percent more energy. Given the “good” rating awarded to the HR-V, compact-sized crossovers don’t get better than this in this scenario.
Be that as it may, the nonprofit organization from Arlington isn’t exactly pleased with the LED reflector headlights. Equipped with high-beam assist, these headlights feature low beams that create glare. The other area that could use improvements is the rear middle seat tether anchor, which falls short of the organization’s expectations due to its hard-to-find location.
With this award, the Japanese automaker boasts a combined seven 2022 Top Safety Pick or 2022 Top Safety Pick+ awards. The list begins with the Civic Sedan, followed by the Civic Hatchback, Insight, Accord, Odyssey, and old-gen CR-V. The only TSP award went to the old-gen compact crossover.
???? The 2023 Honda HR-V and 2023 Acura Integra, a small SUV and small car, earn TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards from IIHS.— IIHS (@IIHS_autosafety) November 16, 2022
View full safety ratings: https://t.co/xBQnvh6rzr pic.twitter.com/82N63f2CYe