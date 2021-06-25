2023 Honda Civic Type R Spied With Center Exhaust Pipe, Michelin Tires

Based on the sixth-generation Civic, the EK9 entered the scene in 1997 as a three-door hatchback with a high-revving B engine and 6,100-rpm VTEC engagement. Almost 20 years later, Honda was forced to adopt forced induction with the FK2 in the guise of a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder lump that was modernized for the outgoing FK8 variant.
Come 2022 for the 2023 model year, the corner-loving machine will soldier on with the K20 engine, albeit with a little more oomph. The newcomer will be offered exclusively with five doors, but on this occasion, production will be handled by the Greensburg, Indiana plant instead of Swindon in the UK.
Recently spied in Germany on public roads, the all-new Civic Type R shows a beefy radiator behind the lower grille of the front bumper, two intakes at the extremities of the bumper for cooling the brakes, and full-LED headlamps. Equipped with double-spoke alloy wheels shod in Michelin rubber, this prototype also features Brembo stoppers on every corner, although cross-drilled brake rotors would look and perform better than solid discs.
Out back, the most important details come in the form of an exhaust pipe that exits from underneath the center of the rear bumper, a shark-fin antenna for the radio and satellite navigation, and a wing that hinders rear visibility. We also notice pumped-up fenders for the wider tires, and chances are that Honda will add protective plastic parts given how much the tires stick out.
Contrary to previous rumors, the Civic Type R won’t be available as a four-door sedan. The Japanese manufacturer has also ruled out all-wheel drive, and hybridization isn’t going to happen either, at least for the time being.
However, the next generation after the 2023 Honda Civic Type R will have to go hybrid because upcoming emission regulations are draconian by all accounts. In Europe, for example, the Euro 7 emission standard has been recently described as a de-facto ban on brand-new ICE vehicles by industry experts.
Recently spied in Germany on public roads, the all-new Civic Type R shows a beefy radiator behind the lower grille of the front bumper, two intakes at the extremities of the bumper for cooling the brakes, and full-LED headlamps. Equipped with double-spoke alloy wheels shod in Michelin rubber, this prototype also features Brembo stoppers on every corner, although cross-drilled brake rotors would look and perform better than solid discs.
Out back, the most important details come in the form of an exhaust pipe that exits from underneath the center of the rear bumper, a shark-fin antenna for the radio and satellite navigation, and a wing that hinders rear visibility. We also notice pumped-up fenders for the wider tires, and chances are that Honda will add protective plastic parts given how much the tires stick out.
Contrary to previous rumors, the Civic Type R won’t be available as a four-door sedan. The Japanese manufacturer has also ruled out all-wheel drive, and hybridization isn’t going to happen either, at least for the time being.
However, the next generation after the 2023 Honda Civic Type R will have to go hybrid because upcoming emission regulations are draconian by all accounts. In Europe, for example, the Euro 7 emission standard has been recently described as a de-facto ban on brand-new ICE vehicles by industry experts.