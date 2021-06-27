2023 Honda Civic Type R Rendered With Three Exhaust Pipes

Three pipes of two different diameters may seem like overkill for a four-cylinder turbo engine, but it’s not an unnecessary design feature. The exhaust system of the Honda Civic Type R boasts two straight-flow mufflers and a center-mounted resonator that works in two ways.
Some of the exhaust gases flow into the resonator at low speed, generating a beefier growl. Highway speeds translate to backpressure, which diverts the gases into the outer muffler to reduce unwanted noises on the long haul.
The Ferrari-inspired exhaust design is a low-cost alternative to active valves that add complexity and weight, and the Civic Type R also stands out in the crowd with its three-outlet setup. Recently spied in Germany with a makeshift center-exit pipe, we still don’t have a clue what kind of exhaust system we’ll see on the series-production version of the next-gen hot hatchback.
Pixel artist Kleber Silva imagined the 2023 model with the same layout, and at first glance, this design fits perfectly with the corner-carving machine. The rear wing, however, looks exaggerated in comparison to the rear wing of the prototype featured in the photo gallery. The front- and rear-end garnish also looks unwarranted, but in truth, the Civic Type R isn’t a subtle car at all.
As opposed to the sedan-only Civic Si, the brand-new Civic Type R will be offered exclusively as a five-door hatchback. Greensburg, Indiana will handle production duties because the Swindon, UK assembly site was recently sold to a logistics company. The uncertainty brought by the Brexit debacle can be blamed for the sale, but looking at the bigger picture, Honda is actually trying to improve its manufacturing operations with an eye on efficiency.
On the suck-squeeze-bang-blow front, the successor of the FK8 will rely on a K-series engine with 2.0 liters of displacement with a little more than 306 ponies and at least the same 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque as the current model. And yes, a manual will be the only transmission choice.
