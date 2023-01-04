2023 Honda Accord Now Arriving at U.S. Dealers, Base Trim Level Priced at $27,295

Manufactured with pride in Ohio at the Marysville Auto Plant, the all-new Accord was revealed in November 2022 for the 2023 model year. The first retail units have just arrived at dealers nationwide, sporting a sleeker design, more kit, as well as a highly efficient available hybrid powertrain.
“The newest midsize sedan benchmark” comes with a 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder mill as standard, connected to a continuously variable transmission instead of a stepped transmission such as a torque-converter automatic. Based on the L engine family, this lump is advertised as being smooth and responsible. Improved emissions are promised as well, along with reduced noise, 192 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute, and 192 pound-feet (260 Nm) of torque between 1,700 and 5,000 revolutions.
The numbers aren’t bad per se, but Honda fails to mention that the previous-generation Accord is more frugal. Instead of 33 miles per gallon (7.1 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined test cycle, split between 30 city and 38 highway, the new-generation Accord makes do with 32 miles to the gallon (7.4 liters per 100 kilometers), as in 29 city and 37 highway.
Said gas mileage figures are shared by the entry-level LX and better-equipped EX trim levels, which retail at $27,295 and $29,610 before the $1,095 destination charge. From the Sport up, the Japanese automaker offers the aforementioned hybrid powertrain. The most you can expect from it would be 48 miles per gallon (4.9 liters per 100 kilometers) for the EX-L trim level, which is 1 mile per gallon better than the 2022 model. The Sport, Sport-L, and Touring grades average 44 mpg (5.3 l/100 km).
The most affordable hybrid-assisted 2023 Honda Accord is $31,895 excluding freight, whereas $37,890 buys you the range-topping Touring. The two-motor hybrid system is joined by a 2.0-liter Atkinson engine. The combined system output is 204 horsepower, which is 2 ponies better than before, and the traction motor can make up to 247 pound-feet (335 Nm).
The question is, what are you getting for your money? For starters, the LX boasts a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, 17-inch alloys, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with physical knobs for tuning and volume, LED headlights, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The EX builds on the base trim level with the likes of a one-touch power sliding moonroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 10-way power driver’s seat with lumbar control, an 8-speaker audio system, nicer alloys, and heated front seats.
As expected, hybrid customers are getting a few more goodies. The Sport’s highlights kick off with leather on the steering wheel, which should’ve been standard across the board given the nastiness of urethane steering wheels. 19-inch alloys finished in black are featured as well, together with 12.3 inches worth of touchscreen infotainment, wireless CarPlay, and wireless Auto. The EX-L achieves a better combined fuel economy than the Sport by downsizing to 17-inch alloys in Pewter Grey spelled the British way. It further includes leather upholstery for the front and rear seats, as well as parking sensors for both of the vehicle’s ends.
The Sport-L includes a memory driver’s seat, black exterior styling accents, a rear diffuser, 19-inch wheels, and a power passenger seat. What makes the Touring stand out from its peers? Well, how about 12 speakers from Bose? The standard features list further comprises a head-up display, 15W wireless charging for your phone, 5G Wi-Fi hotspot capability, heated and ventilated front seats, and heated outboard seats in the rear.
