2023 Formula 1 Grid Complete: Williams Finally Confirms Logan Sargeant

The last race of the 2022 Formula 1 season took place in Abu Dhabi. But fans are already looking forward to the next season, and now the grid is finally complete as Williams Racing confirms Logan Sargeant as official driver.
There will be several changes on the grid next season. Sebastian Vettel retired from the sport (for now), with Daniel Ricciardo, Mick Schumacher, and Nicholas Latifi failing to secure seats for 2023.
But now, with Williams Racing confirming Logan Sargeant, the 2023 Formula 1 grid is complete, and it includes newcommers Oscar Piastri and Nyck de Vries. The announcement from the British motor racing team comes one day after the last race in Abu Dhabi.
There had been multiple talks about the 21-year-old American driver to join the team, only if he secured enough points at the final Formula 2 race in Abu Dhabi to qualify for a Super License. Luckily, he did and was crowned rookie of the year, with 148 points.
Sargeant said in a statement that “It’s a huge honour and a dream come true to be given this opportunity to compete in Formula 1 with Williams Racing." He added, "A massive thank you to every person at Williams Racing and Dorilton Motor Sports for the support they’ve given me since the day I first joined the team at the 2021 United States Grand Prix."
He continued, “Being a part of the Williams Driver Academy for the past year has given me an important platform to develop as a driver and prepare me for this next chapter. I’m ready and excited to be a part of this journey as the team looks to progress up the grid."
CEO and Team Principal Jost Capito is also pleased to have locked the driver for the 2023 lineup. “We’re delighted to officially announce Logan as our driver for next year after qualifying for a Super Licence following the final F2 event of the season in Abu Dhabi,” he confirmed.
Sargeant will race alongside Alex Albon, replacing Nicholas Latifi. The 2023 season will start on March 5, 2023.
But now, with Williams Racing confirming Logan Sargeant, the 2023 Formula 1 grid is complete, and it includes newcommers Oscar Piastri and Nyck de Vries. The announcement from the British motor racing team comes one day after the last race in Abu Dhabi.
There had been multiple talks about the 21-year-old American driver to join the team, only if he secured enough points at the final Formula 2 race in Abu Dhabi to qualify for a Super License. Luckily, he did and was crowned rookie of the year, with 148 points.
Sargeant said in a statement that “It’s a huge honour and a dream come true to be given this opportunity to compete in Formula 1 with Williams Racing." He added, "A massive thank you to every person at Williams Racing and Dorilton Motor Sports for the support they’ve given me since the day I first joined the team at the 2021 United States Grand Prix."
He continued, “Being a part of the Williams Driver Academy for the past year has given me an important platform to develop as a driver and prepare me for this next chapter. I’m ready and excited to be a part of this journey as the team looks to progress up the grid."
CEO and Team Principal Jost Capito is also pleased to have locked the driver for the 2023 lineup. “We’re delighted to officially announce Logan as our driver for next year after qualifying for a Super Licence following the final F2 event of the season in Abu Dhabi,” he confirmed.
Sargeant will race alongside Alex Albon, replacing Nicholas Latifi. The 2023 season will start on March 5, 2023.
Welcome to @F1, @LoganSargeant ????— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) November 21, 2022
We are pleased to confirm that Logan will drive for the team in 2023! ????#WeAreWilliams pic.twitter.com/ZGKOB5jGvy