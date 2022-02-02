2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Rumored to Be Priced at $52,500 in the United States

More on this:

1 “Venomized” Ford Mustang Boss Might Seek Carnage Among Mopar and GM Symbiotes

2 1976 Ford Torino "Starsky & Hutch" With 409 V8 Is Not Your Regular Cop Movie Car

3 1932 Ford Hot Rod Channels the Inner CGI Water-Tiger to Welcome Lunar New Year

4 Lifted, Wider Badlands Drops Plastic Fenders to Shame 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor

5 2022 Ford Expedition Raptor Would Give You an Adrenalin Rush on the Way to the Store