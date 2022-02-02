2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Rumored to Be Priced at $52,500 in the United States

Not even launched for the global market, the next-generation 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor based on the T6.2 body-on-frame vehicle architecture of the all-new Bronco Raptor has a price tag for the U.S. market. $52,500 would be it, which is much less than the Braptor and the F-150 Raptor.
This information comes from “sources familiar with the matter” that spilled the beans to Ford Authority, but do take this MSRP with a grain of salt.
How would the first Ranger Raptor for North America stack up against its closest rivals? The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 comes to mind with a starting price of $45,395 for the crew-cabbed 3.6L with the short box while the Duramax four-cylinder turbo diesel is $49,065 before optional extras.
The Colorado ZR2 Bison Package is $5,750 worth of go-anywhere upgrades that include AEV-designed wheels, fender flares, underbody protection, bumpers, contoured floor liners, and fog lamps. Toyota, meanwhile, is asking $46,135 for the TRD Pro whereas the Jeep Gladiator is available in Rubicon flavor at $45,170 sans the mandatory destination charge.
In other words, the purported MSRP of the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor exceeds pretty much every competitor. That’s partly because Raptor means a lot more than just large tires and a butch front grille. Having driven a Euro-spec model on the Red Bull Romaniacs hard enduro rally course near the lovely city of Sibiu, I swear it’s a different affair from a regular Ranger.
The Ranger for the U.S. market will reportedly start production at Michigan Assembly Plant in May 2023, and it’s currently unclear if the Raptor will be available right off the bat or if it will follow suit at a later date. Speaking of timing, February 2022 is when the Ranger Raptor is due to be revealed for the global market with a twin-turbo V6 engine. In the case of the Braptor, make that 3.0 liters and 400-plus horsepower on high-octane fuel.
