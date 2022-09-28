autoevolution
2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Hits the Dyno, Diesel Siblings Follow Suit

28 Sep 2022
Redesigned for the 2023 model year, the Ranger mid-size pickup will receive the same treatment in the United States for the 2024 model year. The most badass Ranger of them all is the Raptor, which flaunts a 3.0-liter V6 from the EcoBoost family. Not all Raptors are created equal, though…
Over in Europe and the United Kingdom, the off-road pickup truck develops 284 horsepower and 362 pound-foot (212 kW and 491 Nm) at the crankshaft. But over in Australia, this engine is a little more potent. According to Ford, customers in the Land Down Under enjoy 292 kW and 583 Nm (392 horsepower and 430 pound-foot). Why this difference? As expected, the Old Continent’s stringent emission regulations are to blame.

Turning our attention back to the Australia-spec Ranger Raptor, the peeps at Car Expert have strapped the overlanding rig on a dyno to find out how many of those ponies reach the rear wheels. The dynamometer registered 204.3 kW (274 horsepower) and 535 Nm (395 pound-foot) of torque, which isn’t bad at all given that we’re talking about rear-wheel figures and 17-inch alloys wrapped in BFGoodrich KO2 285/70 by 17-inch all-terrain rubber.

The Aussie publication was also curious about the 3.0-liter V6 diesel, a single-turbo affair compared to the twin-turbo setup of the gas-fueled engine in the Raptor. The factory numbers are 184 kW (247 horsepower) and 600 Nm (443 pound-foot), and the dynamometer says that 158.4 kW (212 horsepower) and 540 Nm (398 pound-foot) of twist get to the rear wheels.

But wait because there’s more! Car Expert finishes the featured clip with the 2.0-liter EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel, a four-cylinder lump that premiered in February 2018 under the hood of the previous-generation Ranger Raptor.

In this application, Ford quotes 154 kW (207 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 pound-foot). The dyno registered 126.9 kW (170 horsepower) and 460 Nm (339 pound-foot). All in all, very respectable numbers, that’s for sure!

