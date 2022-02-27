2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Coming to North America Better Sport More 3.0 V6 Oomph

This week has been glorious for Raptor enthusiasts that do not care for or need an F-150 pickup truck. The 2022 Ford Bronco online portal has been updated with MSRP details about the new limited-edition Everglades, as well as the dune-bashing, rock-crawling Bronco Raptor.
The other major Raptor news had to do with its mid-size pickup truck sibling, the next-generation 2023 Ranger Raptor. As promised, it officially arrived online for Old Continent and Australia fans, complete with a major change under the hood. One that reads 3.0-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 instead of 2.0-liter inline-four EcoBlue diesel.
However, in an odd change of pace as far as the globalization ethos is concerned, Euro-spec versions (out to dealerships this summer) had one major difference when compared to Australia-bound variants. The Old Continent 2023 Ranger Raptor packs 288 ps/284 hp and 491 Nm/362 lb-ft. That is still more oomph than the current 210-horsepower EcoBlue Ranger Raptor (by the way, in Europe this diesel mill will not disappear into the sunset).
kW/392 hp via the same 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6. And also, the torque rating will again shame the Euro sibling with 583 Nm/430 lb-ft. Naturally, one could muster a few ideas regarding this sizeable difference. No, it is no joke, probably. Secondly, it might have to do with the stringent emissions standards that will be introduced on the Old Continent.
Hey, the Euro-spec Ranger Raptor even comes with an electronically-controlled active exhaust system packing four modes. Including a loud Baja setting to bode well for the seven selectable drive modes. Alas, that “mild-to-wild” soundtrack is also available on the Australia units, so perhaps something else is at play.
Whatever it is, Ford and their Ford Performance division better set everything straight by the time their 2023 Ranger Raptor hits U.S. and Canadian soil. Jim Farley, the company’s CEO, was the one to confirm on Twitter that a couple of new markets will have the next-generation Raptor truck up for grabs for the first time. And, hopefully, the company will get rid of the nasty delays and initial quality issues that have beleaguered the Broncos.
But there is also an additional important aspect. If the 2022 Bronco Raptor (which uses the same 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine) is capable of more than 400 horsepower, for sure the North American 2023 Ranger Raptor should not falter anywhere under that value. That way, FoMoCo might have some “holy trinity” tiered-hp bragging rights...
Japanese TRD Pro models might have few arguments against it. As such, the 2023 Ranger Raptor comes complete with lots of tech goodies.
Including a “re-engineered” suspension with Ford Performance/FOX 2.5-inch Live Valve internal bypass shock absorbers. Or an “advanced new full-time four-wheel-drive system,” 2.3 mm-thick high-strength steel underbody protection, and features like Trail Control. Designed as a form of “cruise control for off?roading,” it will help manage exceedingly difficult terrain.
Last, but not least, this is a thoroughly modern truck. With matrix LED headlights and a C-shaped signature to connect the FoMoCo truck series from the little Maverick to the mighty F-150 Raptor. And with Code Orange accents for the interior. As well as a 12.4?inch digital instrument panel and a 12-inch touchscreen to control the SYNC 4A, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, or the ten-speaker B&O premium audio features, among others.
