2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Allegedly Lighter Than Old Model Despite Larger Engine

Codenamed P703, the all-new Ranger will start production during the second quarter of 2022 in Thailand and South Africa. The Raptor variant will also return to the fold, allegedly lighter by 75 pounds (34 kilograms).
This information comes from the peeps at Ford Authority, who list the curb weight of the current generation at 5,238 pounds (approximately 2,376 kilograms) and the newcomer at 5,163 pounds (nearly 2,342 kilograms).
Scheduled to be presented tomorrow, the Raptor is referred to as Redback. Due in the United States of America sometime next year, the off-road truck will be allegedly priced from $52,500 according to the cited publication.
It’s way too early to guesstimate the suggested retail price, but nevertheless, don’t hold your breath for an affordable overlander. The Bronco Raptor, which shares the T6.2 platform with the Ranger Raptor, costs $69,995 and features a 3.0-liter V6 that’s likely to be shared with the mid-size pickup.
FoMoCo already confirmed more than 400 horsepower from the six-cylinder lump, which is more than adequate for this particular segment. Spied with larger tracks fore and aft compared to lesser variants, the Raptor features independent front suspension plus a coil-sprung solid rear axle.
The only transmission on offer will be the 10R developed primarily by the Ford Motor Company, although we don’t know if we’re dealing with the 10R60 or the more capable 10R80. The primary difference between these boxes is the torque rating: 600 versus 800 Nm (443 versus 590 lb-ft).
Expected to launch in North America for the 2024 model year, the Ranger in Raptor guise will have two main rivals: the redesigned Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 and a yet-to-be-confirmed Jeep Gladiator variant. Stellantis may shoehorn the 392 HEMI under the hood of this fellow, but it’s also important to note that Stellantis has indirectly confirmed a straight-six mill with two spinny lads for various Jeep nameplates and the half-ton Ram 1500.
