2023 Ford Puma Vivid Ruby Edition Introduced With Prices Matching the Sporty Puma ST

Ford’s Puma family has become a bit more appealing with the introduction of the new Vivid Ruby Edition. Currently limited to the United Kingdom, and believed to make its way to continental Europe as well, it is a well-equipped variant that steps on the toes of the Puma ST in terms of pricing.
Depending on the engine and gearbox, the 2023 Ford Puma Vivid Ruby Edition can be had from £31,570 (equal to $38,530), and £32,300 (US$39,420). By comparison, the range-topping Puma ST has a recommended retail price of £31,045 ($37,890), whereas the ST-Line, ST-Line X, and ST-Line Vignale can be had from £25,870 (US$31,575), £26,970 (US$32,915), and £28,620 ($34,930) respectively.
As for the things that make it special compared to the rest of the range, these start off with the Vivid Ruby metallic paint finish, and contrasting black look for the roof, side mirror caps, and rear spoiler. The subcompact crossover rides on 18-inch alloys in this configuration, with a black finish, and sports a very decent amount of gear for a car in this segment.
Ford mentions the LED headlamps that are part of the standard features, as well as the electric tailgate, front and rear parking sensors, and reversing camera. ST-Line exterior styling is part of the offering, together with an exclusive look for the grille. Tinted rear windows are also included, and the model gets the sport suspension at no extra cost.
Moving on to the interior, users will find a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster here, next to the 8-inch infotainment system that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A premium sound system from Bang & Olufsen is on deck too, and so are the heated front seats, heated steering wheel, and wireless charging pad. Last but not least, the Puma Vivid Ruby Red has upholstery stitched together with white and ruby string.
Assisting drivers on the go are the blind spot detection with cross traffic alert, autonomous emergency braking, pre-collision warning, lane keep assist, and others. The vehicle is offered with the mild-hybrid 1.0-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine, making 125 ps (123 hp / 92 kW) and ps (153 hp / 114 kW). The former is mated to a six-speed manual transmission, and a seven-speed automatic is available.
