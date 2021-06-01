2023 Ford Mondeo/Fusion Successor Rendered as Svelte Sedan With Evos Styling

Named after the Latin word for world, the Mondeo entered the Ford lineup in 1992 as the Sierra's successor. Three decades later, the Blue Oval prepares for a redesign for Europe and probably the U.S. as well.
Previewed by the Evos for the Chinese market, the successor to the Mondeo and Fusion has been recently spied in Germany with a sedan-like physique and a coupe-inspired roofline that gently slopes into the trunk door. Based on this particular sighting, one of our favorite pixel artists imagined the all-new model without any sort of camouflage hiding its panels and front grille.
Kleber Silva didn’t forget to connect the full-LED headlights with a light bar either, giving the Mondeo- and Fusion-replacing model a modern signature up front. The light-bar theme continues at the rear, which appears to feature a conventional trunk lid instead of an Evos-inspired liftback rear door.
Not as bubbly as the Evos, this fellow is expected with two electrified powertrains in Europe and the United Kingdom. These are the 2.5-liter Duratec-based hybrid and plug-in hybrid options we know from the Kuga, a.k.a. Escape in the United States of America. These mills are the only feasible way for the Ford Motor Company to sell the yet-to-be-named model in the Old Continent as the Euro 7 emission standard looms on the horizon.
The U.S. market where Fusion customers are now flocking to Honda and Toyota could be treated to the 2.0-liter EcoBoost of the Bronco Sport, a four-cylinder turbo with 250 horsepower and 275 pound-feet (373 Nm) on tap. The electrified options should get a continuously variable transmission while the ICE-only EcoBoost may be teamed up with an eight-speed tranny.
Initially expected to return stateside as a Subaru Outback-rivaling wagon, the next-generation Fusion will have a hard time stealing the customers that Ford has already lost by discontinuing the old Fusion at the end of the 2020 model year. Looking at the bigger picture, those customers won’t come back too soon because they’re likely happy with their new Accords and Camrys now.
