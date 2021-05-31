2023 Ford Mondeo Evos Spied in Europe, Replaces the Fusion in America

Have a wild guess how many cars the Ford Motor Company offers in the United States for the 2021 model year. The answer is one, and if you were wondering, the sole passenger car in the U.S. lineup is the Mustang.
The Blue Oval announced this dramatic shift in April 2018 over shrinking demand for sedans and hatchbacks and rising demand for SUVs and trucks. Truth be told, the decision followed years of decline for these once-popular segments, and European motorists also have a huge appetite for crossovers.
Following in the footsteps of the Evos for the Chinese market, the Fusion and Mondeo will be replaced by the curious-looking thing in the photo gallery. Spied in Germany at a Ford-owned testing facility, the coupe-like crossover may be called Mondeo Evos based on a recent filing with the EUIPO. As far as the United States Patent and Trademark Office is concerned, the Blue Oval doesn’t have any trademark remotely similar to the Evos handle.
Although it looks extremely similar to the Chinese model based on the design of the front grille, headlights, mirror caps, pop-out door handles, and double-spoke wheels, the Mondeo Evos and whatever the U.S. model will be called are different from the B-pillars back. The rear doors and window lines are the biggest changes, along with the lower ride height. This fellow doesn’t have the black wheel-arch garnish of the Chinese crosswagon either.
Influenced by station wagons and fastbacks alike, the mystery model has been indirectly confirmed as a 2023 model in the European Union by none other than Ford. The Blue Oval announced that its long-running Mondeo would end production in March 2022, and the Valencia-based plant where it’s made will be modernized for the 2.5-liter Duratec Hybrid engine of the plug-in hybrid Kuga and hybrid versions of the Kuga, Galaxy, and S-Max.
Because the Euro 7 emission standard will pretty much eliminate any kind of internal combustion without hybrid assistance from 2025 onward, the Mondeo Evos will probably be offered as a hybrid and plug-in hybrid. The Evos for the Chinese market, by comparison, comes exclusively with a 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo and a torque-converter transmission.
