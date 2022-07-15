2023 Ford Maverick Exterior Color Palette Leaked

AutomotiveTouchup, a Microfinish LLC Company, has leaked the color palette of the 2023 Ford Maverick. The list begins with Alto Blue, Area 51, Oxford White, and Iconic Silver, which carry over from model year 2022.
Absolute Black, Fighter Jet Gray, Atlas Blue, and Avalanche also need to be mentioned, bringing the total to eight colors. The unibody truck will, therefore, lose a few popular hues: Cactus Gray, Carbonized Gray, Cyber Orange, Hot Pepper Red, Rapid Red, Velocity Blue, and Shadow Black.
Considering that AutomotiveTouchup isn’t owned by the Ford Motor Company, some of these colors may not be completely accurate. For example, this website lists Fighter Jet Gray for the 2022 model year with the same code as the 2023 model. The similarities extend to Absolute Black, but both reds and Cyber Orange are sadly missing from the 2023 model's palette.
Orders for the second model year will open this August, and pricing has already gone up $1,000 in preparation for the switchover. We’ve reported both topics mere days ago when the Ford Motor Company’s build-and-price tool wasn’t updated with the $1,000 increase. It’s been updated in the meantime, with the XL currently listed at $20,995 excluding destination.
The XL is $23,360 and the Lariat will set you back $26,860 with the front-driven hybrid powertrain. Upgrading to the 2.0-liter EcoBoost costs $435 extra, which is offered with all-wheel drive for $2,655 extra. It’s also worthy of mention that an underhood fire concern has prompted the recall of 100,689 hybrid and plug-in vehicles based on the C2 platform, split between the Maverick pickup, Escape crossover, and Lincoln Corsair crossover.
Certain owners had their build dates moved back over supply chain issues, which is undeniably frustrating for these peeps. The Ford Motor Company’s affordable truck currently faces three major supply concerns. These are the Co-Pilot360 package, XLT Luxury package, and Lariat Luxury package.
