2023 Ford F-150 XL Drops 100A Equipment Group, MSRP Understandably Goes Up

Remember when base trucks were precisely that, work-oriented pickups devoid of basic amenities that include air conditioning? These workhorses couldn’t be more different nowadays, which brings us to the F-150 XL.
Built Ford Tough for hard work, the F-150 XL for the 2022 model year is rocking an 8.0-inch touchscreen, a 4.0-inch productivity screen, single-zone manual air conditioning Dynamic Hitch Assist, Co-Pilot360 features, automatic headlamps, Hill Start Assist, as well as Trailer Sway Control.
Even the standard powerplant, namely the 3.3-liter Ti-VCT V6, delivers plenty of get-up-and-go thanks to 290 horsepower and 265 pound-feet (359 Nm) of torque. This lump also integrates dual fuel injection, which integrates two injectors per cylinder. The port-fuel injector is mounted in the air intake port, and the direct injector is located inside the cylinder.
Ti-VCT stands for twin independent variable camshaft timing, a technology designed to open and close the valves in precise duration to optimize power across the band. Available in Regular, Super Cab, and SuperCrew body styles, the F-150 XL is gifted with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Starting at $31,520 for the 2022 model year, the most basic of trim levels will retail at $34,085 for the 2023 model year, excluding the $1,795 destination freight charge. According to the order guide published on F150Gen14.com, this difference is explained by the equipment group.
Ford has gingerly discontinued equipment group 100A in favor of 101A, with customers further offered 102A as an option. A similar change affects the Lariat, which stands right above the XLT and below the King Ranch.
The Lariat, which comes standard in the guise of a rear-drive SuperCrew with the 5.5-foot bed, is presently priced at $49,100 compared to $56,480 for the 2023 model year. Rather than hiking up prices without giving any extras in return, the Ford Motor Company has also discontinued the 2022 model year base equipment groups of the Tremor and Raptor for MY23.
