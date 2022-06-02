2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Whipple 3.8L Supercharger Promises Over 2,000 HP

Initially expected for the 2022 model year, the F-150 Raptor R will actually launch as a 2023 model with Mustang Shelby GT500 muscle. Even though Ford has yet to publish any photographs of the supercharged pickup truck, the peeps at Whipple have already launched a blower kit.
The fifth-generation supercharger has been announced through Instagram with the help of the #raptor700 hashtag, which most likely refers to over 700 hp from the bone-stock engine. When equipped with the 3.8-liter system, the 5.2-liter engine can produce “incredible power levels, well into the 2,000-horsepower range in race applications.” Pretty exciting, isn’t it?
Heading over to the supercharger specialist’s website, the Raptor R is listed as a 2023 model with the aforementioned blower and two upgrades for the GT500 rather than the Raptor R. More specifically, Whipple lists a high-density intercooler ($1,095) and a high-flow intercooler manifold ($425).
The Raptor R-specific blower doesn’t have a price tag at press time, but Whipple does charge extra for three finishes: $600 for white or blue and $1,500 for the polished option. As standard, the supercharger comes in semi-gloss black. Equipped with a 132-millimeter throttle body and 145-millimeter cold air intake, the supercharger kit further sweetens the deal with a 3/4 asymmetrical rotor design, a billet idler plate, and idler pulleys.
A dual-core and dual-pass intercooler design also needs to be mentioned, along with billet fuel rails, half-inch fuel hose, and all the necessary hardware for an easy installation. But as you’d expect of such an extreme blower, this fellow is for sanctioned competition rather than public roads.
As a brief refresher, the supercharger in the Shelby GT500 is a 2.65-liter inverted roots-type unit with an air-to-liquid intercooler. The Eaton TVS R2650 in the most powerful road-going Ford ever produced is rocking up to 12 pounds per square inch of boost, helping the most extreme Mustang ever crank out 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet (847 Nm) of torque.
