2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Order Books Will Open Up at Launch, Don't Expect Miracles

There are many speculations about the moment Ford will accept orders for the 2023 F-150 Raptor R. We’ve learned earlier that the moment would happen this fall. Still, new information reveals that the V8 version of the Raptor will be available to order right after its launch.
Ford F-150 Raptor R plans were first confirmed in January, and little by little, the information puzzle started to take shape as more and more pieces fell into place. The most powerful version of the Ford bestseller truck is expected to feature the Predator 5.2-liter V8 engine known from the Shelby GT500 as the sole V8 option in the lineup.
We’ve learned that Ford will open up the order books for the F-150 Raptor R this fall, which baffled people as they expected a 2022 model. As you probably know, fall is when carmakers usually switch generations, so no 2022 F-150 Raptor R for you, Sir. The expectations for the F-150 Raptor R are high, fueled by the scattered bits of information that filtered down to us from the internet.
According to Ford Authority, new reports say that customers would be able to order the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R immediately after the future model’s debut. This was also the case with other Ford models recently launched. We might see the order books open up even sooner than previously rumored if this is true. Ford is expected to open the order bank for the 2023 F-150 lineup on July 18, and the Raptor R should not lag very much behind.
Besides the V8 mill that is expected to put the F-150 Raptor R at the top of the food chain, the prey animal in Ford’s stable is said to feature a more robust rear suspension fortified by structural enhancements like beefier trailing arms. Earlier this week, a window sticker leaked with more details about Raptor R specifications.
Whatever the situation, don’t get your hopes high, as the Raptor R version of the F-150 will be exceedingly rare. People shared on forums that their dealer informed them the Raptor R is already sold-out, even though the order books have not opened yet. This probably means that the dealer has so few allocations that there will be no unit left after serving his peers.
