2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Debut Date Revealed, Supercharged Truck Going Official Next Week

12 Jul 2022, 16:29 UTC ·
One year and five months ago, on February 3rd, 2021 the Ford Motor Company revealed the redesigned F-150 Raptor to mixed reception. Some people admired the much-improved exhaust system, but others were disappointed with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. The Dearborn-based automaker didn’t even confirm the output figures back then, which is understandable given that we’re dealing with the same figures as ever.
One year and five months ago, the Ford Motor Company made an interesting statement in the press release for the F-150 Raptor. More specifically, the second-largest automaker in the United States confirmed the Raptor R “is coming next year.” Originally believed to launch for model year 2022, the supercharged truck is actually going on sale for the 2023 model year.

The attached teaser hypes up the newcomer like there’s no tomorrow. “Beyond fast” and “scary fast” is the lyrical waxing used by the Ford Motor Company, which refers to the sheer fury hiding under the hood. Rather than a 5.0-liter Coyote augmented with a thumpin’ great blower, the Raptor R features the 5.2-liter Predator that was introduced into production by the Shelby GT500. That Shelby GT500, indeed, the most powerful series-production Ford ever thanks to 760 ponies and 625 pound-feet (847 Nm).

Recently leaked with black-and-orange decals on the supercharger’s housing, the Raptor R-specific Predator is a cross-plane crankshaft V8 that’s connected to a torque-converter automatic. The Shelby GT500 flaunts a dual-clutch gearbox that sadly isn’t compatible with four-wheel-drive setups.

Nicknamed Carnivore by its makers, the supercharged truck is rocking a ten-speed automatic that builds on the 10R80. Differences include a heavy-duty rear output assembly with PTFE washers, a four-pinion gear carrier, a 260-millimeter torque converter with a heavy-duty turbine damper, as well as proprietary software specific to this overly brawny application.

The Raptor R has only one rival to prove itself against, the Ram TRX.



Editor's note: Leaks and the V6-engined Raptor pictured in the gallery.

