2023 Ford F-150 EV Battery Supplier Loses Trade Case Against Rival Supplier

Two years ago, battery supplier LG Chem filed a lawsuit against SK Innovation over trade secrets theft. The suit requested that SK Innovation doesn’t supply the Ford F-150 Electric and Volkswagen ID.4 with locally-produced battery cells, and the court has ruled in favor of LG Chem. 42 photos



There is, however, a bit of a catch. President Joe Biden may reverse the ruling in the next two months, and SK Innovation may be given a second chance because the current administration is very fond of electric vehicles.



Now know as LG Energy Solution, the battery division of



As far as the F-150 Electric is concerned, the Blue Oval will offer



The Volkswagen ID.4 is a little more… dare I say it… vanilla, just like any other crossover designed to appeal to the masses. That may change with the ID.4 R at some point in the future, but the German automaker hasn’t confirmed if a go-faster incarnation is on the horizon to complement the Tiguan R. According to the International Trade Commission document attached at the end of this story, SK Innovation has been hit by “a limited exclusion order prohibiting the entry of certain batteries, cells, modules, packs, and components thereof.” The order permits the battery division of the third-largest conglomerate in South Korea to import components for domestic production for the F-150 Electric and ID.4 for four and two years, respectively, after which Ford and Volkswagen have to change the supplier.There is, however, a bit of a catch. President Joe Biden may reverse the ruling in the next two months, and SK Innovation may be given a second chance because the current administration is very fond of electric vehicles.Now know as LG Energy Solution, the battery division of LG Chem is supplying Tesla, Chevrolet, Hyundai, and Kia at the present moment. SK Innovation, meanwhile, is setting up two factories in Georgia while the competing company operates a joint venture with General Motors in Ohio.As far as the F-150 Electric is concerned, the Blue Oval will offer rear independent suspension , a dual-motor drivetrain, and more ponies than the all-new Raptor. The Ford Motor Company describes the newcomer as “the most powerful F-150 yet,” which pretty much confirms that we’re looking at more than 500 horsepower and tire-scorching acceleration estimates.The Volkswagen ID.4 is a little more… dare I say it… vanilla, just like any other crossover designed to appeal to the masses. That may change with the ID.4 R at some point in the future, but the German automaker hasn’t confirmed if a go-faster incarnation is on the horizon to complement the Tiguan R.

Download attachment: LG Chem vs. SK Innovation USITC ruling (PDF)