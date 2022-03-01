2023 Ford Everest Debuts As the Ranger's SUV Sibling, Won't Launch in Europe and the U.S.

After a rather lengthy teaser campaign, sprinkled with the occasional spy shot, Ford has finally pulled the cover off the Everest. Based on the same platform as the latest Ranger, the SUV has been detailed for the Australian market, and will also launch in the Asia-Pacific region, and Africa.
A forbidden fruit in Europe and North America, the 2023 Ford Everest has a slightly longer wheelbase, and wider track compared to its predecessor. Its off-road abilities are enhanced by a wading depth of up to 800 mm (31.5 in), and it can tow up to 3,500 kg (7,716 lbs) braked when equipped with the optional Tow Package that includes an integrated trailer brake controller.
Power is supplied by two diesels, a twin-turbo 2.0-liter unit, and a 3.0-liter V6, also with forced induction. The output and torque numbers have yet to be disclosed, but both work in concert with a ten-speed automatic transmission, and rear-wheel drive in the Ambiente and Trend trim levels. The Sport and Platinum have a permanent four-wheel drive system, with electronically-controlled on-demand two-speed electromechanical transfer case, with selectable driving modes.
Looking like an evolution of its predecessor, and similar to the latest Ranger, the 2023 Everest also sports a new interior, with a big portrait-oriented infotainment system sitting in the middle of the dashboard, 12 inches in diameter in all but the Ambiente, where it has a 10.1-inch display. A digital instrument cluster replaces the analog dials, measuring 8 inches in the Ambiente, Trend, and Sport, and 12.4 inches in the range-topping Platinum. Things such as the wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, heated and ventilated front seats with electric adjustment, and seating for up to seven are available.
Drivers are aided on the go by a host of safety gear, including the lane keep with road-edge detection that prevents the vehicle from drifting from the lane or road surface, evasive steering assist, reverse braking assist, blind-spot information with trailer coverage, pre-collision assist with intersection functionality, and intelligent adaptive cruise control with lane centering.
Pricing details will be announced in due course, yet it should go on sale shortly.
