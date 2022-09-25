2023 Ford Bronco Prototype Spied Flaunting Black MOD Top

Back in July, the Bronco Nation published a few pics of the 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition. The camouflaged prototype was finished in Robin’s Egg Blue, which is exclusive to the Bronco Heritage Limited Edition. The funny thing is that Bronco Nation’s teaser included a black-painted modular hard top, which isn’t available for this model year.
One month later, the Ford Motor Company took the veils off both special editions. Both come standard with the white-painted modular hard top rather than the black version. Mere weeks later, a member of the Bronco6G forums leaked 2023 features and changes that included the Shadow Black-painted modular top and Yellowstone for the Heritage Limited Edition.
Guess what happened next? As expected of the Ford Motor Company, the order guide for the 2023 Bronco reveals no black-painted MOD top and no Yellowstone. That certainly ruffled some feathers, more so if you remember that some peeps haven’t yet received build confirmations from their dealers even though their deposits were placed two years ago.
Adding insult to injury, a different member of the Bronco6G forums has published three photos of a Heritage Edition in Velocity Blue (not available) with the black MOD top (not available), a black front grille (not available), and all-black wheels (not available either). Gifted with a manufacturer’s plate, this prototype may preview the rumored Oates trim level that became public knowledge back on May 23rd, thanks to an NHTSA document.
Attached below, said document lists it between the four-door Heritage Limited Edition and four-door Raptor. Only available with two doors, the Oates features a VIN that reads E4J from the fifth through the seventh digit.
This being said, what could this prototype be? Is it a Franken-Heritage Edition used by a Ford employee, or is the Ford Motor Company testing the yet-to-be-revealed Oates in plain sight as a mid-2023 addition to the lineup?
Guess what happened next? As expected of the Ford Motor Company, the order guide for the 2023 Bronco reveals no black-painted MOD top and no Yellowstone. That certainly ruffled some feathers, more so if you remember that some peeps haven’t yet received build confirmations from their dealers even though their deposits were placed two years ago.
Adding insult to injury, a different member of the Bronco6G forums has published three photos of a Heritage Edition in Velocity Blue (not available) with the black MOD top (not available), a black front grille (not available), and all-black wheels (not available either). Gifted with a manufacturer’s plate, this prototype may preview the rumored Oates trim level that became public knowledge back on May 23rd, thanks to an NHTSA document.
Attached below, said document lists it between the four-door Heritage Limited Edition and four-door Raptor. Only available with two doors, the Oates features a VIN that reads E4J from the fifth through the seventh digit.
This being said, what could this prototype be? Is it a Franken-Heritage Edition used by a Ford employee, or is the Ford Motor Company testing the yet-to-be-revealed Oates in plain sight as a mid-2023 addition to the lineup?