2023 Ford Bronco Order Bank Reportedly Opens August 15th

As you’re well aware, orders for the 2022 Ford Bronco shut down back in March. The order bank for the next model year will reportedly open late this coming summer, but the date might change at a moment's notice.
For starters, many parts are on backorder. The semiconductor crunch stands out above pretty much everything else. Secondly, the daily average of coronavirus cases in the Michigan area is going upwards. The Ford Motor Company has reinstated masks at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne.
The biggest variable is how the Ford Motor Company treats most order holders. Many customers with 2021 orders have been pushed back to 2022, and some of them will be inevitably pushed back again to 2023 because it doesn’t matter if you were first or last. As you’re well aware from the newly-introduced Raptor, the Blue Oval simply doesn’t care about peeps who have been waiting for more than a year to take delivery of their rigs.
“My issue is not that they have more orders than they can build,” said DDGator, a member of the Bronco6g forums. “It is that they are not being built with any regard to when reservations were taken,” he continued. “I have a lowly-optioned, two-door reservation that appears to go from a 2021 to a 2022 and now a 2023, and that's not even a guarantee at this point.”
Another seriously messed-up matter comes in the guise of markups, which are worse than ever given the present circumstances. Heck, even the unibody Bronco Sport is often advertised for $5k or $10k over MSRP.
In the meantime, it’s worth remembering the body-on-frame Bronco for the 2022 model year is available in eight flavors, ranging from $30,800 for the two-door Base to $68,500 for the four-door Raptor, excluding taxes. The latter has been recently confirmed by Jim Farley with 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm) of torque on premium-grade dinosaur juice.
