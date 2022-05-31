2023 Ford Bronco Job #1 Production Start Date Revealed

The Bronco prepares to enter the 2023 model year on August 15th when the order bank opens. Scheduling begins on September 22nd according to Bronco6g administrator Doug, and Job #1 is slated for November 14th.
The Ford Motor Company hasn’t mentioned if reservation holders will be prioritized over new customers, and chances are that FoMoCo isn’t willing to move a muscle as long as new orders keep coming in. On the other hand, pushing a 2022 order to 2023 should give the Dearborn-based automaker an extra opportunity to fix some of the body-on-frame SUV’s ongoing issues.
Be that as it may, don’t get your hopes up too high. The chip shortage is far from over, and Ford seems to be the most optimistic of automakers when it comes to the chip shortage. The chip inventory might improve in late 2022, but there are many signals the struggle might continue for two more years.
It’s also worth mentioning that many dealers prefer markups rather than selling at MSRP, which isn’t wrong from the standpoint of supply and demand. Convincing the customers to come back for servicing or another vehicle by selling at MSRP would be much better for said dealers, though.
This being said, nobody except Ford knows what’s in the offing for the 2023 model year as far as colors and equipment changes are concerned. In the meantime, customers are offered eight grades to choose from, starting with the $30,800 two-door Base and the $34,700 four-door Base. For almost double the price, you can get the best of the best, the $68,500 four-door Raptor that features a 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 with 418 horsepower on tap.
Lower down the spectrum, we have the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 that’s been catastrophic for a few customers. More specifically, this lump has a tendency to drop valves. The most basic of engines is the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder lump that can be had with a crawler-gear manual gearbox in addition to the ten-speed automatic of the aforementioned 2.7 and 3.0 V6s.
