2023 Ford Bronco Exterior Color Palette Leaked

AutomotiveTouchup, a Microfinish LLC Company, has leaked the color palette of the 2023 Ford Bronco. The list begins with Robin’s Egg Blue, inspired by the Wind Blue that was offered between 1972 and 1975.
Peak Blue Metallic also needs to be mentioned, along with Cyber Orange-replacing Yellowstone. The color palette further includes Velocity Blue, Race Red, Code Orange, Lead Foot Gray, Iconic Silver Metallic, Eruption Green Metallic, Terrain, as well as Fighter Jet Gray (a.k.a. Cactus Gray).
It’s kind of weird that Oxford White and Shadow Black aren’t listed, but on the other hand, who cares? The Ford Motor Company is presently focused on the increasing number of constraints that we covered in a recent story.
The list kicks off with the Badlands and Wildtrak trim levels, two-door configurator, molded-in-color hard top, and 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6. The front modular bumper, Sasquatch Package, Towing Capability Package, and Lux Package are facing shortages at press time as well. On the upside, both the 2.3-liter EcoBoost I4 and crawler-gear manual tranny are not constrained.
Turning our attention back to 2023 orders, the Ford Motor Company is cooking up some visual pizzazz in the guise of squared flares, the painted modular hard top, and four-slot wheels inspired by the six-slot wheels of the Bronco Everglades. A Heritage Edition has been long rumored by the community, but we don't have any in-depth info to share at press time.
As ever, the Bronco will be offered with a selection of three powertrains and two gearboxes. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost and seven-speed stick shift will be standard, followed by the four-cylinder turbo with the 10R60 torque-converter automatic. Most customers are likely to wait for the constrained 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 twin-turbo mill, which is currently investigated by the NHTSA for a valve-related problem. At the very top of the spectrum, the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine is exclusive to the dune-bashing Raptor.
