2023 Ferrari Purosangue SUV Spied Again, Reveal Will Happen This Year

As time goes by, the Ferrari Purosangue is getting closer to the moment of its official reveal. What started out as a prototype with a thick layer of camouflage is growing into something more and more revealing. It is unclear whether Ferrari will do like Maserati and start adding color to its camouflage schemes.
This time, the 2023 Ferrari Purosangue is only covered in a thin layer of camouflage. As you can observe, there are many elements still hidden from view, and work is still ongoing on the Italian SUV. Despite this, the vehicle will be revealed later this year.
We have already seen teasers of the Purosangue, as well as leaked images of it. You might say that it is just a matter of time until the first Ferrari SUV pops up, but that time has yet to come. If we were to make a guess, it will be a few months until the Purosangue is revealed.
As you can see, the rear resembles the one on the 296 GTB if we take its four tailpipes and part of its taillights into consideration. There is also a muscular tailgate, as well as beefy wheels, and a nice profile to go around. Beneath the tailgate, we notice a small license plate, which seems to be the norm for Ferrari prototypes for some time now, while the front has no license plate at all.
We are curious to see where Ferrari will position the front license plate holder on the Purosangue. Its front bumper has two air vents in its central lower part, and the left side of it is occupied with various shapes.
The only possible room left is dead-center and above the grille, but that would mean it will be inclined towards the road. Or maybe Ferrari has a different shape and position planned.
That is not the only interesting aspect of the front from a design perspective, as it has a short overhang, and its front fenders display a muscular profile. We also spot a set of massive alloy wheels, which have carbon-ceramic brake rotors behind them.
We have already seen teasers of the Purosangue, as well as leaked images of it. You might say that it is just a matter of time until the first Ferrari SUV pops up, but that time has yet to come. If we were to make a guess, it will be a few months until the Purosangue is revealed.
As you can see, the rear resembles the one on the 296 GTB if we take its four tailpipes and part of its taillights into consideration. There is also a muscular tailgate, as well as beefy wheels, and a nice profile to go around. Beneath the tailgate, we notice a small license plate, which seems to be the norm for Ferrari prototypes for some time now, while the front has no license plate at all.
We are curious to see where Ferrari will position the front license plate holder on the Purosangue. Its front bumper has two air vents in its central lower part, and the left side of it is occupied with various shapes.
The only possible room left is dead-center and above the grille, but that would mean it will be inclined towards the road. Or maybe Ferrari has a different shape and position planned.
That is not the only interesting aspect of the front from a design perspective, as it has a short overhang, and its front fenders display a muscular profile. We also spot a set of massive alloy wheels, which have carbon-ceramic brake rotors behind them.