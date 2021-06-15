2023 Dodge Dakota SRT Rendered as a Small-Size Pickup Ford Maverick Raptor Rival

Ram announced it would bring back the Dakota nameplate quite a long time ago, but despite the numerous days that passed since then, we are yet to see any physical evidence of that ever happening.
The plan was to make the Dakota Ram's entry into the mid-size pickup segment, the place where the Ford Ranger, the Chevrolet Colorado, the GMC Canyon, the Toyota Tacoma, or the Honda Ridgeline all fight over a piece of the pie. Is there enough room for one more model, albeit one carrying the weight (and sizeable fanbase) of the RAM brand?
Well, Stellantis seemed to think so, and since it already has a capable platform it can build the model on - the one from Jeep's own mid-size pickup truck, the Gladiator - it meant the hassle to reboot the Dakota model shouldn't be that great. It all adds up.
However, now that Ford is attacking the small, unibody pickup segment with the Maverick, it would make some sense for Stellantis to take an interest in offering a competitor for the Blue Oval's latest model. Since this wouldn't be a body-on-frame truck, but rather an SUV with a bed instead of a trunk, it could very well be built under the Dodge name instead of Ram.
Giving it the Dakota moniker, on the other hand, wouldn't necessarily make too much sense unless, of course, Ram is convinced it will never use it for the one-tier higher segment it was initially destined for. It seems unlikely since the mid-size truck segment is a lot more productive than that of the toy pickups where the Maverick plays, but we guess stranger things have happened - such as calling an electric crossover a "Mustang", for example.
Brazilian designer Kleber Silva believes it's a possibility, so he came up with a cool design for the 2023 Dodge Dakota. To make it even more interesting, apart from the red paint, he also designed it as a go-fast SRT model. That's always a good idea when you're looking to grab people's attention, and like a fly in the spider's nest, we too fell into his trap. However, it also means that Ford would have to make a Raptor version for the Maverick to have a direct competitor, something that feels higly unlikely.
The rendering has some definite Hyundai Santa Cruz vibes about it, but then again there are only so many ways in which you can design a vehicle of this type, particularly from the side. The utility aspect of a pickup this small is going to be limited anyway, so function will have to prevail over form to make the most of what's available.
Even so, we doubt anyone would argue Kleber's 2024 Dodge Dakota isn't a beautiful overall design, even if not entirely in line with the brand's current aesthetics philosophy.
