2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona Special Edition Revealed, Only 300 Units Will Be Made

The 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona is the fifth of seven “Last Call” special editions. Taking its name from the 1969 Dodge Charger King Daytona raced by William “Big Willie” Robinson, the limited-run model honors the original with a wicked exterior finish and serious horsepower.
As opposed to the previous four “Last Call” special editions, this fellow levels up from a naturally-aspirated V8 to a supercharged engine. Twinned with the wide-bodied Hellcat Redeye that makes 797 horsepower, the King Daytona features 10 extra ponies for a grand total of 807 on full chatter.
Dodge hasn’t published the peak torque number, but we all know the 807-hp engine in the Challenger SRT Super Stock makes 707 pound-foot (959 Nm) at 4,500 revolutions per minute. Also worthy of note, the Charger SRT Jailbreak also makes 807 ponies and 707 pound-foot. This rubber-shredding performance is kept in check by the 8HP90 automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential with 3.09:1 gearing versus 2.62:1 for the Redeye.
Exclusively finished in Go Mango with orange interior accents, the King Daytona is limited to 300 units. Pricing isn’t available at press time, but do remember the wide-bodied Redeye starts at $88,140 excluding freight. As for the range-topping Jailbreak, that would be $89,135 sans destination.
Highlights further include satellite navigation, a power sunroof, Harman Kardon premium audio, Alcantara on the steering wheel, carbon-fiber bezels, a suede headliner, a specific instrument panel badge, Nappa and Alcantara seats, a hood pin kit from Mopar, a satin-black spoiler, orange-painted Brembo brakes, satin-chrome exterior badging, 20- by 11-inch Warp Speed wheels in satin carbon, and lots of tasteful exterior graphics.
“King Daytona honors a true icon of muscle car history,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge’s big kahuna. “The final Dodge ‘Last Call’ models will continue to celebrate the legacy of the Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger by paying tribute to two vehicles that hold a special place in our brand’s history.” The penultimate vehicle will be revealed on September 21st, and the final one will make its world debut next month at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.
