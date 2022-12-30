2023 Dakar Rally Introduces Digital Roadbooks to Prevent Navigation Copycats

The 2023 Dakar Rally is set to commence, and the organizers have drawn up a plan to stop a common practice that was both dangerous and unfair. As some of you may be aware, the Dakar Rally also involves navigating in the desert, not just driving or riding fast, but if all competitors use the same waypoint, some have figured out that they can just attempt to follow those ahead of them to be on the correct path.

13 photos