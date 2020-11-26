2024 Dacia Duster Imagined With Sandero Stepway Design Cues

Ah, the Duster! Introduced in 2009 on the Renault-Nissan B platform, the small crossover was redesigned in 2017 to much critical acclaim. Dacia will roll out the mid-cycle refresh next year, and the third generation is expected in late 2023 as a 2024 model.
Even though details on the all-new model are slim at the present moment, there is no denying the Romanian automaker will take inspiration from the Sandero in terms of exterior styling. Pixel artist Kleber Silva imagined the next Duster in this fashion, and the sprinkle on top of this rendering comes in the guise of Stepway garnish.
In the Sandero’s case, Stepway is another way of saying hatchback on stilts. The raised ground clearance is complemented by plastic cladding around the wheel arches, Dacia also throws in a couple of roof rails, and that's how you create a faux crossover.
Just like the Sandero Stepway, the next generation of the Duster will miss one very important option. To be more specific, all-wheel drive is nothing more than wishful thinking because the CMF-B platform hasn’t been developed for AWD applications. Dacia, Renault, and Nissan are sticking to FWD for two reasons, starting with production costs. Emissions regulations come in a close second, more so if you remember that Europe’s fleet-wide average target for 2021 is 95 grams of CO2 per kilometer.
As we’re sitting here patiently, waiting for Dacia to spill the beans on the all-new crossover, it should be highlighted that a three-row crossover has recently made the headlines. “Grand Duster” is how the French motoring media is calling it, and sources suggest that production will start in October 2021 at the Pitesti plant in Romania.
The long-wheelbase family hauler would serve as the successor to the Lodgy, a compact multi-purpose vehicle that hasn’t sold well since its introduction in 2012. Speaking of sales figures, have a wild guess which is the most commercially successful Dacia in the Old Continent. Believe it or not, the Sandero range finished ahead of the Duster by 3k vehicles last year.
And on that bombshell, L'Argus believes that hybridization is on the horizon for the Duster and Grand Duster. A 12-volt integrated starter/generator for the 1.3 TCe is one of the culprits, but the French publication also makes a case for the 1.6-liter hybrid powertrain from the Renault Clio E-Tech.
