2023 Cupra Leon Sportstourer Finds Out It's Cold in the Alps During Open-Road Testing

The sporty wagon you probably forgot exists, and for good reasons, as it is not being sold in the U.S. of A.., the Cupra Leon Sportstourer, is getting ready to be refreshed.
Spied testing in a premiere, the mid-cycle update of the car has been spotted in the open, testing on public roads in the Alps, and it will replace the model that originally broke cover in the first quarter of 2020.
As usual, there is a thick layer of camouflage hiding the changes, which mostly revolve around the face, for now anyway. Thus, it is hard to make out what exactly is new, but this is a facelift and not a new generation, so we have an idea about what the novelties are.
Look for new headlights, with a fresh pattern, different bumper with reshaped central and side air intakes, and perhaps a tweaked grille. SEAT’s performance brand has exaggerated with the vinyl stickers, as the A-pillars won’t be changed at all, and neither will the front fenders and hood in all likelihood.
At the back, it is clear that the 2023 Cupra Leon Sportstourer has a new bumper, with a much cleaner design compared to the one of its predecessor, and repositioned reflectors. The diffuser and tailpipe trim are also new, and it appears that the company is planning to do something with the badging on the tailgate – either that or they’re simply trying to hide them for now. The taillights are identical, though they should at least get new graphics once the car premieres.
Other things that Cupra might change for the mid-cycle refresh of the Leon are the digital gauges, and infotainment system, and we wouldn’t be surprised if they round off the makeover with new upholstery, trim, exterior colors, and wheels. The unveiling date is yet unknown, but it might premiere sometime next year.
