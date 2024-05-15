2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Coupe 2LZ Sells for Just $117,000 and It's a Sub-MSRP Bombshell

The Z06 saga continues. If this was a movie, I feel as though we’re very close to the third act, where the other shoe is about to drop, and the main character is about to get humbled. I don’t recall ever seeing a C8 Z06 Vette with delivery miles selling for under MSRP before, do you? Let’s discuss.
What we have here is a 2023 Corvette Z06 Coupe in Torch Red that’s been factory-fitted with the 2LZ Equipment Group. Interestingly, it’s a nearly identical spec to another Torch Red Vette which failed to sell just last week, except that one also came with the Z07 package, which is obviously worth certain consideration.
The thing is, that Z06 2LZ Z07 failed to sell for $140,000, whereas this Z06 2LZ just traded hands for $117,000. That’s under MSRP. This thing cost $121,575 when new, and the seller agreed to take what should be at least a $4,500 hit – assuming they paid the MSRP, plus whatever taxes and insurance costs they had.
Like I said before, I just don’t recall another Z06 with delivery miles having fetched under MSRP before. This might just be a world-first, and if so, then it should serve as a warning to flippers that still dream to sell their flagship Vettes for $150k and over. The flip side of that coin is that this is a 2LZ spec and not a 3LZ Z07 or even a 3LZ.
Of course, it’s not a 1LZ either, so the argument that this might be somewhat of a warning shot is valid.
As a mid-spec model, there’s a lot to like here, starting with the colorway – red is always a popular choice among Corvette buyers.
Other exterior highlights include the removable roof panel (who needs the Convertible?), rear spoiler, Carbon Flash-finished mirror covers, LED headlights, front and rear cameras, rear parking sensors, plus a set of black 20” and 21” alloy wheels with staggered-width Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires and yellow-finished calipers. Not a big fan of red over yellow, but whatever, it’s an easy fix.
As for the power unit, it’s a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter flat-plane LT6 V8, putting down 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. Everything gets sent to the rear wheels via a Tremec TR-9080 eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
This is a 10-second car over a quarter mile, whereas 60 mph (97 kph) happens in about 2.6 seconds, according to GM.
The thing is, that Z06 2LZ Z07 failed to sell for $140,000, whereas this Z06 2LZ just traded hands for $117,000. That’s under MSRP. This thing cost $121,575 when new, and the seller agreed to take what should be at least a $4,500 hit – assuming they paid the MSRP, plus whatever taxes and insurance costs they had.
Like I said before, I just don’t recall another Z06 with delivery miles having fetched under MSRP before. This might just be a world-first, and if so, then it should serve as a warning to flippers that still dream to sell their flagship Vettes for $150k and over. The flip side of that coin is that this is a 2LZ spec and not a 3LZ Z07 or even a 3LZ.
Of course, it’s not a 1LZ either, so the argument that this might be somewhat of a warning shot is valid.
As a mid-spec model, there’s a lot to like here, starting with the colorway – red is always a popular choice among Corvette buyers.
Other exterior highlights include the removable roof panel (who needs the Convertible?), rear spoiler, Carbon Flash-finished mirror covers, LED headlights, front and rear cameras, rear parking sensors, plus a set of black 20” and 21” alloy wheels with staggered-width Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires and yellow-finished calipers. Not a big fan of red over yellow, but whatever, it’s an easy fix.
Moving on to the interior, you’ve got your Jet Black leather GT2 bucket seats, which are also heated, ventilated and power adjustable. Then there’s the Bose sound system, a Performance Data recorder, remote start function, a head-up display, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, sat-nav, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel fronting a digital odometer that shows just 4 miles.
As for the power unit, it’s a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter flat-plane LT6 V8, putting down 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. Everything gets sent to the rear wheels via a Tremec TR-9080 eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
This is a 10-second car over a quarter mile, whereas 60 mph (97 kph) happens in about 2.6 seconds, according to GM.