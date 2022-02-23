2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Indicates 6,600-RPM Redline During Initial Break-In Period

In addition to a dyno break-in cycle, the LT6 engine in the brand-new Corvette Z06 comes with a suggested break-in period during which customers are advised against track events and spirited driving.
During the break-in cycle on the engine dyno, Chevrolet warms up the flat-plane V8 and runs it from idle to 7,600 revolutions per minute at wide-open throttle. But once joined to the dual-clutch transaxle in the Z06, the powerplant shouldn’t be taken beyond 6,600 revolutions per minute as per a GM spokesperson.
The digital instrument cluster will indicate a redline of 6,600 rpm for the first 500 miles (make that 805 kilometers). The Stingray, which is rocking a pushrod V8 codenamed LT2, indicates 4,000 rpm. Even though the redline goes higher after the first 500 miles, GM recommends keeping it sensible through 1,500 miles (2,414 kilometers). As in refrain from hard cornering and any kind of racing.
As opposed to the Stingray, which tops 6,500 revolutions per minute, the Z06 is much obliged to climax at 8,600 revolutions per minute. The flat-plane crankshaft and double-overhead valvetrain are the main culprits for this intoxicating soundtrack. Forged pistons, titanium rods, a clever induction system, and a pair of 87-millimeter throttle bodies also need to be noted.
Another difference over the small-block V8 in the Stingray is the firing order: 1-4-3-8-7-6-5-2 for the LT6 and 1-8-7-2-6-5-4-3 for the LT2. Unlike the Stingray’s overhead-valve setup, the flat-plane V8 in the Z06 does not deactivate half of the cylinder to reduce fuel consumption at low loads.
Revealed with great pomp and circumstance in October 2021 for the 2023 model year, the raciest Corvette with a license plate out back is capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 2.6 seconds when fitted with the Z07 package. Quicker than a Ferrari F8 Tributo, the Zee-Oh-Six will be initially offered in 12 exterior hues for the coupe and convertible.
